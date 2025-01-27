The BMW M3 CS Touring is almost here – Munich’s fast estate to gain focus

The fast estate has been a popular segment for some time, and while the likes of Mercedes-AMG and Audi have tried their hardest to create the very best offering, not much has met the brief quite as well as the G81 BMW M3 Touring. While it’s an outstanding driver’s choice in its standard form, the CS treatment is about to make it more capable still.

Following in the footsteps of the G82 M4 CS coupe and G80 M3 CS saloon, the new M3 CS Touring will bring more power, dynamic focus and design enhancements to the fast estate. Specifics are yet to be confirmed, but with BMW now having released official teasers for the model, they won’t be too far away.

As with its CS relatives, the hardcore Touring is expected to borrow the M4 CSL's uprated 3-litre twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six, increasing output to 542bhp through changes to boost pressure management. The model will also likely receive stiffer engine mounts than the standard car, a tweaked gearbox map for more aggressive shifting, and the same variable all-wheel drive system as before – expect 0-62mph to come a tenth or two sooner at around 3.5sec, with the standard 155mph speed limiter of the Competition removed.

Images released so far place the M3 CS Touring at the Nürburgring, naturally, and while the mule shown is still clad in disguise, we can spot plenty of new additions. Look closely and you'll spot a more aggressive front splitter with endplates to match the saloon and coupe, and while they’re not on show just yet, those trademark CS yellow daytime running lights should also make an appearance. Expect to see the same lightweight carbonfibre bonnet as its relatives too, with plenty of additional carbonfibre to be found both inside and out.

More focused tyres, recalibrated steering and honed geometry are just a few of the additional changes we expect BMW to make to the M3 CS Touring, which when combined with the modest weight loss, should result in an even more engaging driver's estate than before.

Given the saloon is priced from £115,900, £30,185 more than the standard car, expect the M3 CS Touring to cost from around the £118,000 mark when it goes on sale.