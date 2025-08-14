There’s an inherent problem with big bubbles and lots of hype when it comes to performance cars. Eventually supply meets and exceeds demand, as the hype dies down and the pressure in and outside of the bubble equalises. Few cars has that seemingly been more the case, than with the BMW M3 Touring.

Cast your mind back to 2022. Following the car’s reveal at that year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, reports had it that build slots for this hotly anticipated model were changing hands for well over £100k. Three years on and it’s already received a facelift, as well as a hot CS version to top the tree and price rises as a kicker. Has demand kept up? Has the life cycle been impulsed, to butcher the BMW parlance? Looking at dealer stock, you’d be forgiven for suspecting not… because there are plenty of new and nearly-new cars out there for folding money off.

In fact there are a good few examples with discounts ranging from £7k to a full-bodied £16k, on all sorts of specs including cars with what would otherwise be highly sought-after BMW Individual paint colours. They’re all brand new LCI facelift cars too with 523bhp and the fang-like LED running lights.

Barretts BMW Ashford are offering a couple of examples that come with £15k and £16k discounts. The latter is this BMW individual Barusan Turkish blue example that would normally cost you £107,075, thanks in part to that £4385 paint job, as well as the £1975 technology pack with adaptive LED headlights. It’s also got carbon mirror caps, though it doesn’t have the aggressive carbon seats. Some might see that as a good thing… Regardless, all of that usually piles on top of the £91,865 list price. This car is available for £90,990.

There is a catch of course. This price is contingent on buying through BMW financial services rather than with a full cash payout or your own privately arranged finance. Because dealer finance can mean a higher interest rate, dealers are resorting to dropping list prices in order deflate the high monthly payments and make them competitive with the monthlies some buyers are finding privately. Around 9% APR on £90k is cheaper than 7% on £107k, in theory.

> Find a deal on a BMW M3 Touring here

It’s also to stay competitive with other dealers who are also carrying similar stock at competitive prices. The result is a bit of a bidding war, of who can discount what the most. While finance incurs its own added costs – namely interest – there are some mighty deals to be done out there on new cars for those looking to buy this way.