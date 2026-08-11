Unpopular opinion: Why fast estate cars are almost pointless

You can’t actually use all that performance very often unless you want pukey kids and a bruised Labrador, and in the meantime you’re riding round on stiffer, less comfortable suspension that’s making life slightly worse for everyone and everything in the car. It’s frustrating. Which is why, when the M3 Touring was announced, I couldn’t help thinking for actual everyday life you’d have a nicer time, more of the time, in an M340i wagon.

In fact, and this is probably a terrible thing to admit in evo, I quite like my family cars more boring than that. Not bad to drive, not annoying or badly designed. Just quietly boring. Think of it this way: we might all love to have a friend who does BASE jumps and sometimes messages to say he’s in Stockholm but he can’t remember why. We just wouldn’t want that sort of behaviour from our accountant, or an eye surgeon. Which brings me to the latest Volkswagen Passat estate.

You might not have noticed this one because no one has noticed any Passat since the engineering fever dream of the W8 version from the 2000s, so you might be surprised/ disinterested to hear the Passat is now sold only as an estate, in Europe at least. It has also been made less good-looking than the last generation, as if someone realised things were getting a bit too handsome and it had to be toned down before people got distracted at the local recycling centre.

But when I borrowed a Passat a few months ago I liked it because, boring as this sounds, it had really understood the brief. And the brief was to be a useful, sensible, unannoying car that’s not trying to be sporty because it has another job to do. A job that involves not getting in the way of life, of being useful but unobtrusive, of tracking straight and true down the motorway as I argue with my kids about why they cannot have a milkshake in the car and then argue with my wife about whether or not it’s ‘overdramatic’ to say that if you spill milk in a car you have to ‘write it off and immediately crush it’.

In such circumstances, massive power and a track-ready chassis would be a waste. That’s why I’m not desperate to own a fast estate. They’re the sporks of the car world. Nice idea, but not a patch on two separate things designed to do one job each. And everything’s a lot easier if you just admit that one of those things can be a bit boring.