It’s minimalist and bare inside like every other model in the range, which will be refreshing for some, and quite the opposite for others. The Model Y is a spacious, airy place to be regardless of your take on the design though, with the flat, binnacle-free dashboard kept low for great forward visibility. The packaging is especially impressive, with endless storage compartments, a huge boot and a usable cubby under the bonnet too – it feels as if there’s more space for luggage than in a car of the size class above.

It might be bare, but the few interior elements that are here are well executed, with build quality solid and the materials more than premium enough for the price. It feels more premium than an iX3 in this department, in fact, with the BMW making use of cheap, scratchy plastics and those clumsy haptic steering wheel touch pads. The Model Y has very few physical buttons, but it does have two clickable scroll wheels on the steering wheel for the most vital controls.

Given the lack of a dash binnacle, the central display is quite literally where everything happens, including gear selection. A climate control panel, customisable app panel and car status window (including speed) are all permanent fixtures, with every other window configurable. Having even the speed readout offset to your left all feels a bit odd at first, but it doesn’t take long to get used to it: the thoughtful layout of the UI and snappy response of the system all make it quite pleasant to use day-to-day.

It’s an ultra-quiet cabin even at high speeds, and this means that its sound system has a lot of room to breathe. It’s a great listening experience for the price, and if you’ll spend any amount of time at Tesla Superchargers, you’ll be especially thankful for this – it’s worth noting that the RWD Basic does get a downgraded sound system, but it’s still not terrible. YouTube, Netflix and a number of fully fledged games are built into the car for just this reason, and rear-seat passengers get their own dedicated display for the same, unless you opt for the RWD Basic which removes it from the equation.

Price, specs and rivals

Now the entry-level RWD Basic is here, the Tesla Model Y starts from £41,990, a whole £11,260 less than the BMW iX3. For that money you do get more from the German alternative, with the iX3 40 claiming a much higher 395-mile WLTP range and a marginally higher 316bhp power output. Spec-for-spec, the Model Y costs around £4000 more than the Tesla Model 3.

The range continues with the £48,990 Long Range rear-wheel drive which pairs the entry-level powertrain with a larger battery pack, before jumping to £51,990 for the Premium Long Range all-wheel drive for an extra motor and more standard kit. Hyundai's Ioniq 5 is another alternative worth considering, as while it fails to match the Tesla for range, it has a real quality feel with plenty of attention paid to everyday practicality. Better still, prices start from a lower £39,910.

The range is topped by the £61,990 Model Y Performance which is a quick car for the money, considerably quicker than the £60,655 iX3 50, but lacks the dynamic finesse we expect from a performance car of this calibre. Although not quite as practical with its 278-mile range, the similarly priced Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a much more appealing driver’s alternative.

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD specs