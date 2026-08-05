You could quite easily drive an Amalfi Spider, utilise no more than 20 per cent of its ability and you’d be no less enthralled. Even at that paltry amount Ferrari’s entry-level sports car – can a 631bhp, £227,200 be classed as entry-level? – will thrill, excite and entertain the majority who slip behind its steering wheel. But you’d also be missing out on quite a lot, too, because like its coupe sibling, the Amalfi Spider is one of the most compelling starting points in the Ferrari family since the 355.

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Feedback from Roma owners was that in ‘wet’ and ‘comfort’ drive modes the front-engined, rear-drive super-GT was a little spiky for their liking. Therefore, these two modes have borne the brunt of the engineering team’s attention. The result builds on the Roma’s appeal in creating a roadster that doesn’t solely rely on exposing the occupants to the elements to entertain them.

The retractable roof remains fabric and one of the few elements carried over from the Roma Spider, with a design finessed to suit the Amalfi’s silhouette. It retains five fabric layers with three insulating rubber layers sandwiched between and is stretched over an aluminium and steel frame. A neat touch is the same material used for the roof running from the ‘parcel shelf’ behind the two rear jump seats out under the roof and onto the rear boot lid, helping to break up what is now quite a heavy rear body, with a more pronounced rear diffuser and heavier set bumper.