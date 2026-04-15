Walking up to a new Aston Martin Vantage early in the morning, spring sunlight catching the droplets on the paintwork, it’s hard not to stand and stare for a moment. There are a lot of modern cars that make you squint a bit, or ask you to take some time to acclimatise to their looks in order to appreciate them. But there is no need to adjust to any new design language or understand complicated aero decisions with the Vantage and the new £175,000, 671bhp Vantage S, here to rival Porsche’s 911 Turbo, Ferrari's Almalfi and McLaren’s Artura, is no exception.

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For me, it is the best-looking model in the current Aston range. Compact but with plenty of One‑77, it wears its bodywork very much the way Daniel Craig’s 007 wore a suit, leaving no doubt about the musculature underneath.

The S has slightly deeper vents in the bonnet, complete with new blades in black or carbon, and there is also a small carbon lip on the distinctive ducktail. The latter apparently adds another 44kg of downforce at the Vantage S’s top speed of 202mph and there are some additional aero additions on the underside of the car, but none of it does anything to significantly disrupt or indeed elevate the standard car’s fabulous form.

Overall, I think it’s fair to say that the aesthetic changes to the S are subtle. Which is perhaps why Aston has gone to town on the single-letter badging. On the seats, the upper shoulder panel is emblazoned with a large ’S’ that apparently takes over 16 metres of thread and 2500 stitches to create. On the outside you’ll find the 19th letter nestled behind each of the front wheels, while the handmade badges here are brass forged and filled with red glass enamel. You can have either bright or dark chrome to match whichever wings badge you choose on the bonnet.