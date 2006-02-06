As it rumbled towards retirement, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage felt increasingly detached from its ever-more advanced and capable opposition, for better and worse. It is an unashamedly old-school car, and while that sometimes held it back in contemporary group tests, the tide has turned and now the V8 Vantage feels wonderfully pure and refreshing.

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It was the product of a brave new era for Aston, though, which was kicked off by the Vanquish of 2001 with its Lotus-developed aluminium chassis. This led to the ‘VH’ architecture that would underpin first the DB9 and then the V8 Vantage, the baby Aston having the biggest job, namely taking on the 911.

> Aston Martin Vantage (2006) Fast Fleet test – living with a £30k V8 Aston

Low, compact, with beautifully weighted proportions and fine details, the Vantage looked just as good on paper. The Germans must surely have been concerned, especially with ex-Porsche man Dr Ulrich Bez in charge at Gaydon. If not the very greatest, definitely one of the most beautiful performance cars of the 2000s and a sure icon of the moment. So compelling was it on our Fast Fleet under the ownership evo contributor Peter Tomalin, its place was always assured on our evo Eras: the 2000s test.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

As with the DB9 it had a transaxle, so the gearbox mass was in the right place, and up front the 4.3-litre V8 engine did the numbers too. It began life at fellow Premier Automotive Group member Jaguar, but only the block was carried over. It was dry-sumped for the lowest centre of gravity and to enable the low bonnet line, and put out 380bhp with 302lb ft at 5000rpm. Considering the extensive use of aluminium, the Vantage’s final kerb weight was a little disappointing at 1630kg, meaning a 997 Carrera was a substantial 215kg lighter.