Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long term tests

Why flooring a modern classic Aston Martin for a cold start stops it from blowing up

When starting a Gaydon-era Aston Martin from cold after a while sitting, you should do so with the throttle pedal floored. Yes really, and here's why...

by: Peter Tomalin
31 Mar 2026
evo Fast Fleet Aston Martin Vantage21

I’m about to fire up the Aston Martin V8 Vantage after three and a half months of winter hibernation in a local storage unit (the car, that is, not me). There’s a certain frisson, not least because any last trace of Mobil 1 will have long since drained from the cylinder walls, so I’m about to fire an engine that is, in large parts, dry. And I’m going to do it with the throttle pedal pinned flat to the floor.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is counter-intuitive, to put it mildly. The thought of the 4.3-litre quad-cam V8 exploding into life, revs flying instantly to the red line, has my finger hovering nervously over the start button. But apparently Gaydon-era Astons have a neat trick, whereby pinning the throttle tells the engine management not to send fuel and sparks to the combustion chambers. So you can crank the engine over on the starter motor until the oil pressure warning light goes out, then stop and repeat the starting process in the usual way.

> Aston Martin V8 Vantage (2005 - 2017) – Aston’s ‘baby’ aimed squarely at the Porsche 911

And it works, I’m colossally relieved to report. Better yet, as the V8 fires into noisily exuberant life, it’s clearly in the rudest possible health. In fact, as I drive the short distance home, the Aston appears to be just as I left it three and a half months earlier. Or so I think…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Group tests
Reviews

The MOT is passed with not a single advisory and the next appointment is with Hatfield-based Aston specialists Nicholas Mee & Co for the annual service (the first in my ownership). It’s all clearly going far too well. A couple of days before I’m due there, I’m giving the V8 Vantage a quick blast around my local loop when a warning triangle appears on the dash and a message flashes up: ‘Emission System Service Required’. Good job it’s booked in for a service, I tell myself.

evo Fast Fleet Aston Martin Vantage21

Chris Green, service manager at Mee & Co, isn’t too concerned when I alert him via email. ‘Quite a common issue,’ he tells me, ‘usually down to a defective lambda sensor. We keep those in stock so hopefully we can box this one off for you on the day.’

Advertisement - Article continues below

Come the day, there’s one more anxious moment as technician Paul Sussex removes the undertray that covers the rear subframe – it’s steel and is the one structural area of the Gaydon-era Vantage that has a reputation for rusting. I’m relieved to see that despite a bit of superficial scabbing, it looks in pretty decent nick. Paul finds little else amiss either – the brake pads and discs are worn but still have some life left, while a test drive suggests the same goes for the clutch; there are no oil leaks, the underside all looks straight, and the suspension has no play in the bushes. Just the emissions glitch to rectify, so I leave Paul to get on with it.

I’m relaxing with a coffee in reception when his report lands on my phone – diagnostics have thrown up a fault code relating to an intake air temperature of minus 40deg C. Now, I’m no expert, but that sounds unusually nippy. But the real bombshell is to come. Investigation of the wiring to the air mass sensors has revealed ‘evidence of rodent damage’. Nooooo.

Unfortunately said wiring disappears into the bowels of the car, so it’s going to mean a return visit and a certain amount of disassembly to establish the full extent of the damage and replace whatever needs replacing. The good news is that the car seems to be running perfectly despite the attentions of Mickey and his chums. And boy, have I missed it.

Total mileage43,378
Mileage this month210
Cost this month£853.21 (annual service)
mpg this month19.3

This story was first featured in evo issue 297.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Best German cars – performance greats from BMW M, Porsche, AMG and more
Best German cars
Best cars

Best German cars – performance greats from BMW M, Porsche, AMG and more

From Audi to Volkswagen and all in between, Germany has created some outstanding performance cars over the years, and these are some the best
27 Mar 2026
Aston Martin Valhalla review – a new era for Aston, and the supercar genre
Aston Martin Valhalla front
In-depth reviews

Aston Martin Valhalla review – a new era for Aston, and the supercar genre

Aston’s mid-engined supercar is finally here. Can it bridge the gap between the lunacy of Valkyrie and usability of Vantage?
29 Mar 2026
We need a reset: Dickie Meaden on why the modern supercar has finally gone too far
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance – details
Opinion

We need a reset: Dickie Meaden on why the modern supercar has finally gone too far

Revisiting the ‘80s has Meaden grappling with the mind-boggling evolution of fast cars
27 Mar 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content