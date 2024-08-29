Big engine, little car. It’s a formula that produces cars that are almost always huge on charm but often lacking a little in balance. Not so with the V12 Vantage. Shoehorning the 5.9-litre V12 – in rorty 510bhp spec as in the Aston Martin DBS – under that bonnet can’t have been the work of a moment or of meagre minds, but somehow they made it work and crucially, made the whole car work around it.

There’s muscle car character, yes, but it’s not belligerent, certainly not in the company of what were some of its key rivals at the time like the Corvette ZR1 and Porsche 911 GT2. We hailed it as the best car Aston made at the time, for the way it blended brutality and beauty, pugnaciousness and poise. One of the most beautiful, exciting and engaging cars of its day and a worthy north star to which we hope Aston looked when shaping the character of the new Vanquish.

Aston Martin DBX S (2025)

Prices from £210,000

Pros – Drives like a super saloon rather than an SUV

Cons – Looks like an SUV with a bodykit

4.5 stars

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When Aston Martin announced it was to join the SUV furore there must have been more than a few concerned looks exchanged between evo readers. But with promises of a sophisticated, bespoke aluminium structure and the same focus on dynamics, performance and style that you’d expect of any other car to wear the wings, there was hope against the at-a-glance odds, that this would be a proper Aston. It wasn’t unfounded, with the DBX impressing right from the off, albeit with room to grow and improve. The DBX707 was the iteration that made the DBX all it should be and the DBX S edged it forward again.