Who makes the best V12 supercar? Ferrari, Lamborghini and Aston Martin go head-to-head

Banana Skids is easily assigned, but what about the others? Delving into Barker’s cornucopia of cheap confectionery, we pluck some more sugary sticks from the multicoloured bag and lay them out on the bonnet. The tutti-frutti flavour Stinger (self-proclaimed ‘cheekiest chew bar on the planet’) seems to fit with the Lamborghini livery’s lime highlights. The Vanquish is a little harder to tally with one of the remaining dentists’ friends, but we decide that a Drumstick fits the bill for the big Aston.

Such are the group test games that get played when you’re loitering in a lay-by on some Yorkshire moorland, waiting for the right intensity of light for the next photo. Twelve years ago it was probably pizza toppings that we allocated to these three cars’ V12 predecessors over in Italy (issue 182). Back then it was an F12 Berlinetta, an Aventador LP700‑4 and a second-generation Vanquish that we’d gathered together in Emilia-Romagna. And it is actually very heartening to find that over a decade later we can still bring together a trio of big-hitting V12s. I’m sure in 2013 we were all fearful of an emissions chequered flag falling on new cars with twelve cylinders and each pot nearly the size of a pint. But here we are. The question is, has there been progress or are they merely clinging on? Are they dozen-cylinder Jacks treading water ever more frantically while a regulatory Rose says there’s no more room on her bit of driftwood?

Well, in terms of power, things are looking better than ever. Back then the total was a healthy 1985bhp, split 690, 730 and 565 between Lambo, Ferrari and Aston respectively. Now it’s a positively monstrous 2644bhp divvied up 1001, 819, 824. Torque has taken slightly less of an uptick with 509, 509 and 457lb ft converting to 738, 500 and 737 today. How does that translate into outright pace? Well, top speed has only increased in the case of the Aston, with 217, 211 and 183mph playing 217, 211 and 214mph. Meanwhile in the 0-62mph sprint it’s again the Aston with the big gains against the stopwatch, 2.8, 3.1 and 4.1sec translating to 2.5, 2.9 and 3.3sec for today’s trio.