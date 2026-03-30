Questions, questions, questions. There are plenty to level at the Aston Martin Valhalla. Does it feel worth its £850,000 price tag? Does it have any direct rivals, or is it an outlier in a segment that doesn't quite know what to make of it? How does it compare with the Valkyrie? Most importantly, what does this new breed of Aston Martin – a mid-engined plug-in hybrid with more power than a modern F1 car – actually feel like to drive?

Aston Martin Valhalla: the basics

This is a car of firsts. Not Aston Martin’s first mid-engined car – there was the Valkyrie and the (one-off) Bulldog; nor is it its first car with a carbonfibre chassis – there’s been the One-77, Vulcan and aforementioned Valkyrie. But it is Aston’s first series-production mid-engined car, its first plug-in hybrid, its first with an electrified front axle and its first to enter a whole new market segment for the brand – and usher a new player into the supercar/hypercar game.

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Since Valhalla was first shown in public as the AM-RB 003 concept car all the way back at the 2019 Geneva motor show, it’s undergone an on-off-on-again-off-again development phase, a switch from an in-house V6 to an AMG-sourced V8, and seen four different CEOs in the Aston Martin boardroom. Production will be limited to 999 cars and customer cars are already being delivered. The ‘basic’ price starts at £850,000, with many customers expected to spec bespoke ‘Q’ personalisation options on top.