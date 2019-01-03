Best hypercars 2026 – the ultimate dream cars from Bugatti to Pagani

There’s so much more to the P1 than outright speed, though. Everything on the P1 is designed to enhance its performance, with McLaren’s clever Race Chassis Control active dampers providing the car with superb control and responses and a remarkably smooth ride.

It looks dramatic, too, has an F1-inspired carbon and Alcantara-swathed interior and just about the only downside to the whole package is a modicum of lag from the V8 that the electric motor occasionally struggles to disguise.

Pagani Zonda C12 S

Power: 542bhp

0-62mph: 3.8sec

Top speed: 220mph

£326,000

When the Zonda arrived in 1998 and reached its zenith in the early 2000s, it set a number of standards and disproved a number of misnomers, where hypercars are concerned, without breaking new ground in any performance metric.

Its goals were more philosophical, its execution more experiential. Here was a startup hypercar that wasn’t of shonky quality or built on a shoestring. Here also was a hypercar that you could actually use, that was reasonably unintimidating behind the wheel. It was at once the height of automotive exoticism, yet more approachable than anyone thought a car of its type could be.

It was of course potent and extraordinarily technically accomplished. It used a full carbon construction and inboard suspension. It (eventually) used a 7.3-litre Mercedes-AMG V12 engine. It had over 540bhp in Zonda S form, could hit 62mph in under 4sec and reach a top speed of over 220mph. A proper rival in most senses for the Ferrari Enzo and Porsche Carrera GT, the prevailing hypercar duo of the time. But it perhaps best typifies what we want of a hypercar beyond raw Top Trump numbers. It has to be desirable, to astonish, to be the stuff of kid’s bedroom wall posters. None did that better at the time. £300k looked expensive then but given the £4m+ values of Zondas now, sounds like a bargain…

Pagani Utopia

Power: 852bhp

0-62mph: 3.1sec

Top speed: 217mph

£2.2million

Improving significantly on the Huayra was always going to be a tough ask but with the Utopia Pagani has unleashed an even more capable and complete hypercar. Horacio Pagani’s Utopia is a £2,200,000, 1280kg, 217mph, 852bhp twin-turbo V12-powered confection of advanced composites and exotic alloys.