Wallace is otherwise engaged today so we will be chaperoned by the other pilote officiel, Bruno Spengler, a recent recruit. Like Wallace, Spengler has an impressive motorsport CV including a stellar DTM career with Mercedes and BMW that saw him win the championship in 2012. Bugatti is a bit of a homecoming for him because although he’s a card-carrying Canadian, he was born just up the road from Molsheim.

Spengler takes the wheel first and I hop into the passenger seat, where I’m sharing footwell space with a bulky data-logger. This is an engineering car but the interior is as finely finished as the exterior, perfectly trimmed in dark blue and cream, with an interesting lattice weave for the door casings and lots of lovely aluminium highlights. It’s very similar in style and ambience to the original Veyron – a simple, sweepingly stylish place that is mercifully uncluttered by an infotainment screen at a time when some cars look like the TV department of Currys.

And that roof, for all its lumpiness, is beautifully engineered beneath the skin, a spider’s web of pencil-thin carbonfibre spars and cast aluminium joints. It comes off like a targa panel: you undo catches on the header rail and rear bulkhead, and then with a special tool the tension is released and it folds down like an umbrella and stows in the teeny front boot. For open-air comfort there’s a little lip spoiler on the trailing edge of the windscreen that pops up, plus a net behind the seats to stop the backdraft. Yet while the roof has limited aesthetic appeal there is a very good reason to try the car with it in place, as I will soon discover.

Spengler guides us along rain-lashed roads, saying how careful you need to be with such a powerful car on such wide (285/30 R20 front, 355/25 R21 rear) Michelin Cup 2s. Barely warmed Cup 2s at that; there’s a little panel in the instrument pack that shows tyre temperatures and they’re in the low 20s degrees C. Since the invite dropped, I’ve been wondering why it’s called the Mistral. Readers of a certain age will associate the name with Maserati, which for a time named its cars after winds – Bora, Merak, Ghibli, Khamsin and Mistral. Bugatti says their Mistral is ‘inspired by the legendary wind’, whatever that means, but I reckon they should have named it after a hurricane, because the first time Spengler gives the throttle a bit of a squeeze the cockpit is suddenly filled with the enormously loud and highly detailed sound of the W16’s turbochargers drawing breath. It’s like you’re in the engine bay with them and that’s because the air intakes are in the cockpit with you, hiding behind the headrests, and the fabric roof keeps the noise in. This must be what it’s like to be an air filter.