Cupra Ateca VZN Fast Fleet test – four months with Cupra's hot crossover

Helpfully, KY73 VLX arrived with over 6000 miles on the clock, having spent the previous seven months performing other duties on Cupra’s press fleet, so there was no running-in to be done before we could start exploring its performance. Providing propulsion was the VW Group’s 2-litre TSI engine, of course, here developing 296bhp and 295lb ft of torque – values that may sound familiar from the likes of the Cupra Leon and the Mk8/8.5 Golf GTI Clubsport. There was the same seven-speed DSG gearbox too, but with the help of four-wheel drive the Ateca can out-sprint both of those front-driven hatches to 62mph, and by some margin: 4.9sec versus 5.7 (Leon) and 5.6 (Golf). In fact, the Ateca is only three-tenths behind the latest, 328bhp Golf R to that benchmark.

It feels good for it too, although the engine does sound a little more strained as it stretches to the 6500rpm red line (or copper line to be precise) than it does in some other, lighter applications. That said, the Ateca is no Heffalump, with a claimed kerb weight of just 1565kg – on a par with Cupra’s Leon Estate (which also has four-wheel drive) and only 17kg heavier than the Mk8.5 Golf R.

You probably wouldn’t suspect this from the outside, where the Ateca can sometimes look bigger than it actually is. But from the driver’s seat you realise it is actually quite a compact SUV, to the point where you hardly ever think about its size, not in town nor out on a B-road either. It’s only when you get charged the ‘big car’ price at a hand car wash, or spot a hot hatch-sized parking space and have to think twice about whether you’ll be able to squeeze into it, that you’re reminded you’re in something a fraction bigger – around 50cm wider and 10cm longer than a Golf. Otherwise, it felt like it was the optimum size for an everyday SUV.