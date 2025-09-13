Audi Quattro, RS2 and RS3: five-cylinder icons head-to-head

This is turbocharging the old-school way, and at low revs the response is a bit limp – the fireworks only come when you hang on to gears for longer and sink deep into the throttle. At 3000rpm the motor wakes up, and then from 4000rpm the delivery becomes a fervent rush, building to a smooth rasp overlayed by turbo flutter when you lift for the next gear. At full noise the RS2 is a seriously fast car, but an interactive one too. There’s a bigger penalty for dropping off boost than in the Quattro, but the rewards are higher for slotting the right gear and keeping the engine in that frenzied zone. That smaller sweet spot is highlighted when following the Quattro on a steep, twisting descent back towards civilisation. It’s littered with surprise second-gear corners, which repeatedly catch the RS2 off boost. It chugs away from turns while the Quattro finds better drive, and when the big turbo eventually starts closing the gap it’s time to slow for the next one. The net result is that the older car slowly but surely edges ahead.

Faster sections are a different story. Here you can stay in the upper reaches for longer, dipping in and out of all that power and finding a flow with the RS2. There’s still roll to manage but it’s more controlled than the Quattro, with less work to do at the wheel to thread it along at speed. It’s satisfying and involving, but dig deeper and some undesirable Audi DNA comes through. With the engine ahead of the front wheels the nose doesn’t snap into line crisply and always gives up grip before the rear, and there isn’t much you can do to shift the balance the other way, even with a big mid-corner lift. Not a livewire thriller then, but still a deeply desirable car, unexpectedly so. Stu’s already browsing the classifieds.

Aston, meanwhile, has found a promising road on Google Maps, winding its way from the town of Sazos, climbing through a valley and ending at a closed ski resort, which should mean no traffic. I opt to jump in the RS3 – the only car with satnav – and lead the way. ‘It feels alien after the other two,’ notes Stu. ‘It’s almost like you’ve forgotten how to drive. It took me ages to recalibrate and start again.’ I see what he means. Having tuned into the slow response rates of the old timers, the RS3 is a shock to the system. A bit like turning the mouse sensitivity right up on your computer, all of your inputs seem amplified. But there’s energy bubbling through it from the moment it starts up; the motor is a commanding presence, with more than a hint of Lamborghini V10 in its multi-layered tone.