The new car landscape is an incredibly volatile place to be and the power of the consumer has been made abundantly clear. As EV uptake stalls, conversely, the popularity of hybrids has exploded. Manufacturers that were once stubborn in their commitment to all-electric, have been forced to backtrack or diversify their offerings, bolstering their lineups with tax-friendly PHEV stepping stones.

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Conversely, manufacturers that had yet to bet it all on batteries are jumping to hybridisation, to heavily reduce their emissions without alienating customers with a preference for petrol power. Hybrids are everywhere with almost no exceptions, from supercars and SUVs to supersaloons. From the Porsche 911 to the BMW M5 and Bentley Continental GT, performance car staples from across the spectrum are, to varying degrees, picking up some form of electrification for 2026. And buyers can feel the benefits right away in their pockets, with favourable Benefit In Kind rates if they're looking for a company car, or a vastly reduced VED first registration fee – both being contingent on official CO2 output figures, that are greatly reduced with significant electrification. Unlikely to be on any company car list are a couple of new additions: Lamborghini's Temerario, Ferrari's F80 and 849 Testarossa and Aston Martin's Valhalla...

Of course, the so-called holy trinity of hybrid hypercars – the McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder – effectively introduced hybridisation to the world of performance cars over a decade ago. Even in those ultra-exclusive and ultra-focused hypercars, the potential benefits of part-electrification were obvious. Never mind torque fill, the ability to drive on electric power and leave your house in the morning without an anti-social cold start was always going to be a game changer. Not that the buyers of those cars were your average nine-to-five commuters or had neighbours close enough to offend, but the potential utility was clear to see. And so over a decade on, there’s a full-bodied lineup of hybrid premium, performance super and hyperscars on the market and here are some of the very best.

Best hybrid cars 2026

Audi RS5

Prices from: £92,120

Pros – More balanced than ever

Cons – You have seen how much it weighs, haven’t you?

4 stars