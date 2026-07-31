Occasionally not so great is the fact it’s also pretty bloody noisy. Not only is the ‘Touring’ pretty punchy to actually tour in, so too is it raucous in terms of cruising engine noise (well over 3000rpm at motorway speeds), tyre roar and a consistent almost dog box-esque whine from the differential. On certain rashed and concrete sections of the M25, it’s a quite spectacularly intrusive cacophony.

The 992.2 is at least more practical than ever, offering for the first time officially the option of rear seats and, unlike the latest generation of GT3 RS, retaining a decent-sized boot. Not bad at all. The frunk was enough to swallow a three-day bag and the back seats housed adults in relative short-term comfort. There’s no reason why you couldn’t manage the school run in a GT3 with back seats.

None are fooled for long though. This is token acquiescence to practicality from a car that stops very little short of being a racing car on the road. On the right (smooth enough) road, it really does feel like the stars align. You spy the asphalt sprawling ahead, out the windscreen and on the sat-nav, and work to muster your best heel’n’toe technique, determined not to be the weak link in this man-machine tag team.

Soon enough, the GT3 is up on its toes. I’ve not driven a sports car that’s so transparent in how it’s loading its outside tyres front to rear. You can just jump on top of it, lean on its balance, sense your failings (usually hamfistedness with the front end) and correct them. Then you can use the razor-sharp motor, bouncing between the gears with the Leichtbau pack’s stubby short shifter, to pressure the rear wheels into gentle over-rotation, finding neutral stances and dancing the GT3 from corner to corner. This is sports car flow state.

Then you quickly realise, this is also (not so) moderately malfeasant. Such is the capability of the GT3 and the speeds you can reach once the massive Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s are up to temperature. The anxiety kicks in – ‘this thing’s going to get me in trouble’. So you start playing with the gears and the rev range, trying to dance with the car within the bounds of legality and slowly, surely… frustration. The car is begging for more – more revs, more gears (the ratios are shortened, but still pretty long), more load through the tyres and more speed. The road is a cage and how it incarcerates the 992.2 GT3 feels like borderline cruelty.