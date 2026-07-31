Maserati Grecale Modena review – an SUV with a supercar engine to replace your Porsche Macan

The Grecale Modena, like the Grecale Trofeo (and indeed the entire GranTurismo and GranCabrio range) uses a version of the Nettuno twin-turbo V6, including its much-celebrated pre-chamber combustion tech. The main difference here is that it is significantly detuned compared to any previous iteration yet seen. In the GranTurismo power figures start with a 4 and a 5, in the MC20 and MCPura, a 6.

The Grecale Modena has a relatively modest 385bhp arriving at 6500rpm and 369lb ft, some 100lb ft down on the GranTurismo Modena and almost 200lb ft down on the MCPura. That torque figure, however, arrives 500rpm sooner than in the higher-powered versions, from 2000rpm all the way up to 4500rpm. The transmission remains the eight-speed ZF automatic sending power to all four wheels.

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You might be worried that in having its muscles deflated, the Nettuno might have lost some of its punchy personality. Not a bit of it. It sounds more or less indistinguishable from the more potent variants we’ve become used to. Performance is obviously not as strong as the Trofeo, its acceleration capability not as frantic. Indeed, 0-62mph rises to 4.9sec in the Modena from 3.8sec in the Trofeo.

The reality though is that in everyday driving, you’re never wanting for the higher ceiling of performance. If you need to get a move on, you simply dig your right foot deeper into the throttle pedal to get the right amount of performance that, yes, more powerful versions deliver more willingly, but that the Modena is perfectly capable of. It might be over 30 per cent down on the Trofeo, but you’ll only miss the extra five per cent of the time. What you’ll appreciate all the time is the character of the Nettuno engine, pulling well in the mid-range then singing all the way up past 6500rpm. You’ll also appreciate that this engine is now accessible in the Modena from £85,395, to buyers that might have otherwise been in the market for a Macan GTS that can no longer place an order.

Maserati Grecale Modena – Ride and handling

No air suspension as standard for the Modena

Springs and adaptive dampers do the job

Steering feels good but whole car isn't as precise as a Macan