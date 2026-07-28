How a Ferrari F50 tested my willpower like nothing else ever has

For a fleeting moment all manner of thoughts crossed my mind. But in a feat of willpower and maturity quite out of character for the thirtysomething me, I supressed all thoughts of Ferris Bueller-style joy rides and kept the F50 safely locked in my garage apart from when used for the test itself. A missed opportunity perhaps, but imagining all kinds of career-ending scenarios threw a bucket of ice-cold water over any ill-advised urges.

For many of this year's issues we’ll be relying heavily on this community of trusting and benevolent owners as we meticulously chart the evolution of the supercar, decade-by-decade and issue-by-issue, from the 1970s through to the present.

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At the time of writing we’ve just completed the ’70s test. Conducted over four days, covering meaningful mileage on challenging roads, it’s a test that I’m proud to say only evo can do. It’s thanks to an enlightened publishing team that believes in quality content and provides the budget to do such epic subject matter justice, but also thanks to the owners – many of whom are evo readers – who unfailing ‘get’ what we’re trying to do, want to share the experience of their cars and willingly give of their time to help make these once-in-a-lifetime tests happen. Sometimes at a moment’s notice. Thank you, RichardM5…

In turn the pressure on us to deliver is considerable and the responsibility of being entrusted with the cars is the cause of a few grey hairs. But the challenge of pulling it all together and the satisfaction of seeing it come to fruition is a buzz of which I’ve yet to tire. Aside from the obvious thrill of getting to drive the cars, it’s my favourite part of the job.

In the almost 30 years since we founded the magazine, this is the most excited I’ve been about what we’re doing since the very early days. As always it’s a team effort. The outstanding work of Aston Parrott and our favourite freelance photographers means the cars will look sensational, while our collective decades (actually more than a century) of road testing experience mean the character and driving dynamics will be described in nerdy-yet-colourful detail. Relating them to our contemporary supercar knowledge should bring context to these legendary machines for those young whipper-snappers not old enough to remember them first time around.

I won’t spoil the surprise of exactly what we’ve got lined up in the next of these Supercar Eras features, but suffice to say I don’t think you’ll see a more complete or spectacular gathering of OG supercars anywhere. You’re gonna love it.

This story was first featured in evo issue 346.