It’s impossible to ignore the influence of racing on the supercar as a species. And one racing car has had more influence than most. You already know the backstory of the Ford GT40: Henry and Enzo; Lola source material; Anglo-American development; difficult early years followed by Le Mans dominance. While it was foiling Ferrari and Porsche in competition and capturing fans’ hearts, its chiselled nose, kick-up tail, impossibly low form and overall concept were inspiring designers and engineers in the road car world too.

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And away from the racetrack, people were finding that the GT40 made a genuinely adept road car. Tractable V8 torque delivery gave it docile driveability at road speeds, and the sturdy, stiff monocoque structure meant it rode well, too. Race team mechanics shaking GT40s down on the road – and in some cases driving to and from the Le Mans circuit pre- and post-race – could happily testify to that.

Ford in fact had planned to build road versions from the outset (if it hadn’t launched the GT40 as a pure racing car first, it could have made a pretty strong claim to the ‘first ever supercar’ title) and the MkI GT40 could be ordered in race or road-legal spec from Ford Advanced Vehicles’ HQ in Slough. The road versions featured extra instruments, mirrors, lights, interior trim and exhaust silencers but were still pretty hardcore: seriously loud, seriously hot for the occupants, and devoid of space to carry anything.

In 1967, however, Ford launched the MkIII: a true, dedicated road-going variant of the GT40, though it’s fair to say it was not a runaway sales success. Of the 105 or so original GT40s made in total, only seven were MkIIIs, three of them right-hand drive. This car, chassis number 1107, was the final one to be built, in 1969.

It has been owned by Ford of Britain from new and for some time was the company car of Walter Hayes, Ford PR supremo and a key figure behind many of the Blue Oval’s motorsport programmes, including the GT40. When he transferred from Ford of Europe to Detroit in 1980, he insisted the GT40 went with him. Quite a commuter car.