This is the next BMW M3 before you’re supposed to see it, and it’s not electric

BMW is pushing on with its Neue Klasse model line overhaul, and soon it'll hit the most significant model of all, the BMW M3. If you haven't been living under a rock you'll know that the next iteration will be available with an all-electric powertrain for the first time, but also, a petrol-powered straight-six. We've spotted the combustion-powered variant testing on the Nürburgring.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Wearing the intricate 'Competition' wheels from the current G80 M3, this mule bears plenty of similarities to the existing car. It doesn't take long to spot the changes though, with the G80's controversial vertical kidney grilles swapped for much more sophisticated horizontal items in-line with the rest of the Neue Klasse range. A layer of camouflage makes it hard to see in these images, but aggressive angular elements will carry across from the popular M Concept Neue Klasse, alongside wide front and rear lighting units to accentuate width.

> BMW M Concept Neue Klasse: Why 1000bhp 'makes no sense' in the next BMW M3

The cabin will see just as much attention, adopting an M take on the controversial Neue Klasse steering wheel and a more conventional rectangular central infotainment display to leave room for the full-width 'Panoramic iDrive' head-up display at the base of the windscreen – this was first seen on the iX3, and is designed to display vital information to the driver at a glance. Expect the popular M bucket seats to return, only with a Neue Klasse take with a focus on sustainable materials.