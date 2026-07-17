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This is the next BMW M3 before you’re supposed to see it, and it’s not electric

The highly anticipated launch of the Neue Klasse BMW M3 is getting closer, and now we’ve had our first look at the petrol-powered model undergoing tests

by: Sam Jenkins
17 Jul 2026
2028 BMW M3 petrol spies9

BMW is pushing on with its Neue Klasse model line overhaul, and soon it'll hit the most significant model of all, the BMW M3. If you haven't been living under a rock you'll know that the next iteration will be available with an all-electric powertrain for the first time, but also, a petrol-powered straight-six. We've spotted the combustion-powered variant testing on the Nürburgring.

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Wearing the intricate 'Competition' wheels from the current G80 M3, this mule bears plenty of similarities to the existing car. It doesn't take long to spot the changes though, with the G80's controversial vertical kidney grilles swapped for much more sophisticated horizontal items in-line with the rest of the Neue Klasse range. A layer of camouflage makes it hard to see in these images, but aggressive angular elements will carry across from the popular M Concept Neue Klasse, alongside wide front and rear lighting units to accentuate width.

> BMW M Concept Neue Klasse: Why 1000bhp 'makes no sense' in the next BMW M3

The cabin will see just as much attention, adopting an M take on the controversial Neue Klasse steering wheel and a more conventional rectangular central infotainment display to leave room for the full-width 'Panoramic iDrive' head-up display at the base of the windscreen – this was first seen on the iX3, and is designed to display vital information to the driver at a glance. Expect the popular M bucket seats to return, only with a Neue Klasse take with a focus on sustainable materials. 

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Overall silhouette is near-identical to the electric M3 we've seen testing, with the same swollen arches at the front and rear, conventional saloon proportions and placeholder test mule rear lights. There are a few changes if you look closely though, most notable the use of the M3’s trademark central quad-exit exhaust system at the rear, and some additional cooling vents across the full width of the car above the splitter. There's also a larger boot-mounted lip spoiler on this particular test car, but whether the EV will also receive this in some configurations is yet to be seen.

2028 BMW M3 petrol spies9

This car will share the same Neue Klasse underpinnings as its electric counterpart, just without the electric powertrain. The combustion-powered model will go on sale alongside the EV as a mild-hybrid 3-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six saloon, most likely utilising BMW's updated S58 unit with new cylinder heads, turbochargers and the 'M Ignite' pre-chamber ignition system for compliance with Euro 7 regulations. Power output is not yet known, but in the region of 550bhp is likely – its electric counterpart will produce from 650bhp from its quad-motor powertrain.

We'll have to wait a little longer for final details and pricing, but we do know that the new electric BMW M3 will enter customer hands in 2027, with the new straight-six following 12 months beyond.

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