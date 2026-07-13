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This mystery Porsche 911 GT3 has something no GT product has had before

An unusually undisguised Porsche test mule has been spotted out on the Nürburgring, giving a 911 GT3 a fixed ducktail wing

by: Sam Jenkins
13 Jul 2026
Porsche 911 GT3 Ducktail spies6

As has become very clear following the introduction of the drop-top S/C, Porsche is not afraid to push the boundaries with its sacred GT products. It doesn't plan to stop there either, with photographers now having spotted what appears to be a 992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 wearing a production-ready ducktail spoiler.

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While this significant design change is something we’re yet to see on any GT product to date, we have seen it elsewhere in the range. Harking back all the way to the 1970s with the iconic Carrera RS 2.7, models such as the ultra-limited 991 Carrera GTS Club Coupe and 992 Sport Classic have adopted the unique wing style. Now it seems the 992 GT3 is getting its turn…

> Porsche 911 GT3 S/C review – does a convertible GT3 really make sense?

A number of 992 GT3 RS owners have temporarily removed their rear spoilers to achieve a similar look, with that car featuring a smaller central ducktail element in addition to its fixed wing. The ordinary GT3 has only ever been available with either a fixed wing on risers for downforce, or an electronically controlled, active bodywork element on the sleek wingless Touring. This incoming model could straddle the two.

Porsche 911 GT3 Ducktail spies6

What’s most unusual about this sighting is that this test mule is completely without any disguise whatsoever, revealing every new detail about this change. As a result, we can see that this ducktail is integrated neatly into the bodywork and includes a suspiciously production-ready central brake light as required by regulations.

Whether or not this will be a standalone model or a standard, optional upgrade is yet to be seen, but we do know that it looks rather good.

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