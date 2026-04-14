The Porsche 911 GT3 S/C convertible is here, and it's required by law to be lightweight
The new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C takes the best bits of GT3 and S/T and combines them with an electrically folding soft‑top. It’s pricey at £200,500, but there’s no limit on production numbers
As is the way in 2026, the current Porsche 911 GT3’s 4-litre naturally aspirated flat-six comes with two particulate filters and no fewer than four catalytic converters. It still sounds good, and is as loud as ever at high revs, but now Porsche has come up with an ingenious solution to make sure every remaining decibel reaches the driver’s ears: remove the roof entirely and create the GT3 S/C.
Porsche’s head of GT line, Andreas Preuninger, stresses that this is not simply a 911 Cabriolet with a GT3 engine thrown in the back, but instead closer to a drop-top S/T. So essentially the 2024 evo Car of the Year winner without a roof. It’s a tantalising prospect.
> Andreas Preuninger on 25 years of perfecting the Porsche 911 GT3
The concept of a drop-top GT3 is something the GT department has been considering since the 997 generation over 20 years ago, but now it’s finally come to fruition. With GT3 RS production slowing, it’s given Porsche’s production line and the suppliers of its carbonfibre bodywork more room to accommodate such a model.
The S/C shares not just a 9000rpm heart with the S/T, but its carbonfibre front wings and doors too. At 1497kg – which is around 125kg less than a convertible Carrera S – it’s certainly no lardy drop-top, and not only should that trim kerb weight make it a more accomplished driver’s car, it has ensured that Porsche didn’t have to re-homologate the model for Europe (as it would have done had the weight exceeded that of the existing GT3).
One particularly significant weight-saving comes from the use of a manual transmission only, making this car 28kg lighter than it would have been with a PDK. The S/C’s short-throw gearchange is lifted straight from the S/T and operates a six-speed ’box with ratios eight per cent shorter than those of the 991-generation Speedster of 2019, which according to Preuninger makes the S/C the sharper driver’s car. Thankfully for your left leg, the S/C gets a regular clutch and dual-mass flywheel as opposed to the S/T’s lightened, single-mass setup.
Performance is an exact match for a manual GT3 coupe’s, the S/C’s identical 503bhp and 332lb ft of torque providing the same 3.9sec 0-62mph time and 194mph top speed. This is despite the S/C using the engine from the GT3 RS and S/T. The drop in power from 518bhp in those applications is due to new emission regulations.
Despite plans to give the S/C its own chassis setup, it was found that the standard GT3 configuration worked just fine. So the S/C has exactly the same spring rates, front double wishbone, damper and anti-roll bar settings as the GT3 Touring. There is a marginal reduction in structural rigidity over the coupe given it’s lost the hardtop, but Preuninger says it’s negligible thanks to elements like the standard-fit carbonfibre shear panel – the same goes for downforce; it’s not much less than a hardtop GT3 Touring. The similarities between it and the hardtop helped bring development time from the usual three years, all the way down to just 16 months.
Preuninger told us he ‘doesn’t give a f**k how fast it goes around the track,’ but he did admit that the S/C makes a great trackday car regardless. The added roof mechanism makes it, in his words, marginally more ‘ass heavy’, but the use of a new Gurney flap on the active rear wing while retaining the standard GT3’s front splitter and rear diffuser helps maintain the balance.
You don’t get the cool double-bubble rear deck of the 991 Speedster, but what you do get in its place is a more practical, electrically folding soft-top. And not only are the S/C’s wheels magnesium, the material is featured in the roof too, with a thin c2mm magnesium sheet used to give the roof a clean, taut silhouette without the use of bracing hoops. Unlike the manual top of the Speedster, this roof can be operated on the move at up to 31mph, retracting in 12 seconds.
Getting your hands on an early S/C will no doubt require a cosy relationship with your dealership, but something that may come as a surprise is that this is not a limited-production model like the S/T and 991 Speedster. It’s not all rosy though, as it costs £200,500 before options, a £42,300 premium over the standard GT3 and £8000 more even than a GT3 RS.
This price point is primarily down to the requirement for Porsche to equip the S/C as standard with a host of what would usually be costly lightweight options. In fact you can’t option any performance-enhancing features from the factory as, effectively, it already has them all. Cosmetically, there’s leather on the sun visors, steering wheel and A-pillars as standard, with the S/C logo embroidered onto the firewall behind the seats; a lightweight storage box has been designed to fit into this space, adding only 10kg of weight in return for an additional 80 litres of storage. Porsche’s trademark bucket seats are available as you’d expect, and while they look identical to the kind found in a GT3 coupe, they’ve actually had to be reengineered to include new airbags due to the removal of the B-pillars.
Tick the box for the Street Style package and you access options that would usually be restricted to the Sonderwunsch (special request) programme, allowing customers to specify a unique choice of exterior colour, with different colours for the wheels and brake calipers. The car seen in these images is a perfect illustration of just how far you can take this, with it adopting the iconic grey on red theme launched on the 997 GT3 RS – this car even has woven leather trim, which extends to the interior of the glove compartment.
Each and every GT3 S/C buyer will also be offered the opportunity to purchase their very own Porsche Design WERK 01.200 watch, built in a custom specification to match each car. It won’t detract from the weight savings in the car either as it’s constructed from lightweight titanium, even coming with a balance wheel visible through the display back that references the design of the S/C’s magnesium wheels.
The GT3 S/C is sure to ruffle the feathers of some purists, although its predecessor has gone on to be sought-after and highly regarded. Getting closer to the sonic theatre of a naturally aspirated 9000rpm flat-six is a recipe we’re happy to get behind.
Porsche 911 GT3 S/C specs
|Engine
|4-litre naturally aspirated flat-six
|Power
|503bhp
|Torque
|332lb ft
|0-62mph
|3.9sec
|Top speed
|194mph
|Weight
|1497kg
|Power-to-weight
|336bhp/ton
|Price
|£200,500