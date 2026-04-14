The Porsche 911 GT3 S/C convertible is here, and it's required by law to be lightweight

As is the way in 2026, the current Porsche 911 GT3’s 4-litre naturally aspirated flat-six comes with two particulate filters and no fewer than four catalytic converters. It still sounds good, and is as loud as ever at high revs, but now Porsche has come up with an ingenious solution to make sure every remaining decibel reaches the driver’s ears: remove the roof entirely and create the GT3 S/C.

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Porsche’s head of GT line, Andreas Preuninger, stresses that this is not simply a 911 Cabriolet with a GT3 engine thrown in the back, but instead closer to a drop-top S/T. So essentially the 2024 evo Car of the Year winner without a roof. It’s a tantalising prospect.

> Andreas Preuninger on 25 years of perfecting the Porsche 911 GT3

The concept of a drop-top GT3 is something the GT department has been considering since the 997 generation over 20 years ago, but now it’s finally come to fruition. With GT3 RS production slowing, it’s given Porsche’s production line and the suppliers of its carbonfibre bodywork more room to accommodate such a model.

The S/C shares not just a 9000rpm heart with the S/T, but its carbonfibre front wings and doors too. At 1497kg – which is around 125kg less than a convertible Carrera S – it’s certainly no lardy drop-top, and not only should that trim kerb weight make it a more accomplished driver’s car, it has ensured that Porsche didn’t have to re-homologate the model for Europe (as it would have done had the weight exceeded that of the existing GT3).

One particularly significant weight-saving comes from the use of a manual transmission only, making this car 28kg lighter than it would have been with a PDK. The S/C’s short-throw gearchange is lifted straight from the S/T and operates a six-speed ’box with ratios eight per cent shorter than those of the 991-generation Speedster of 2019, which according to Preuninger makes the S/C the sharper driver’s car. Thankfully for your left leg, the S/C gets a regular clutch and dual-mass flywheel as opposed to the S/T’s lightened, single-mass setup.