Impossible though it might seem, the 991.2 GT3 takes things to another level. The engine still utterly dominates proceedings, but the chassis’ ability and communication are stellar too. It rides firmly but never abruptly, with fabulous poise, and the revised steering is about as good as electrically assisted racks get: although not as transparent as an early GT3’s, it’s probably fair to say it tells you everything you need to know. Grip levels are extraordinarily high from the Michelin Cup 2 tyres, although introduce damp roads to the experience and it’s clear this isn’t a car to suffer fools lightly.

The upgraded 4-litre engine essentially offers two performance bands. Between 3500 and 6000rpm it is really, really fast, filling the cabin with a wall of rich flat-six noise. It is possible to drive around in this rev band and be utterly convinced that there’s nothing quicker on the road, right up until the moment you resolve to keep the throttle pedal planted, whereupon it simply erupts, sending a tingling resonance up your spine at 6500rpm and wailing dementedly with the sweetest, hardest-edged note imaginable. That takes you to 8000rpm. The last 1000rpm is just madness.

It’s a deeply immersive experience, and that’s why the manual gearbox suits it so well. The shift quality is much less demanding than the stiff, weighty mechanism in the Mezger engine era, but it’s still very precise and tactile. As with all those 996 and 997 GT3s, sometimes it’s just nice to drop the windows and take it easier, revelling in the sound of the engine, executing a neat downchange, enjoying the sensations of being in a really special and engaging car. In many ways it’s those moments that stick in the mind as much as the pin-your-ears-back-rapid ones.

Driver’s note

‘Of course, the 991.2 GT3 isn’t soft by any normal benchmark, but relative to the significantly stiffer and solid-mounted GT3 RS it feels much more rooted in road use. The manual transmission adds a layer of interaction, too.’ – Richard Meaden, evo Editor-at-Large

Interior and tech

The 991’s interior might be the best of all GT3s. It benefitted from a huge bump in design, fit, finish and material appointment over the 997, and is purer and less digitised than the later 992. It had reasonable equipment levels, although the relatively small and fiddly PCM infotainment system does feel out of date now. The payoff of the 991’s age is a more timeless ergonomic layout than later cars, with plenty of physical switchgear and analogue clock faces.