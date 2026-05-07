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Spy shots

The Aston Martin Vanquish is testing with a six pipe exhaust

We’ve spotted an Aston Martin Vanquish mule undergoing tests, and it features some unusual modifications…

by: Sam Jenkins
7 May 2026
Aston Martin Vanquish6

The Aston Martin Vanquish is one of the very best super-GTs currently on-sale, and received a five star evo rating as a result. A rival to Ferrari’s 12 Cilindri there’s little we would change were the team at Gaydon considering some mid-life updates, but Aston Martin clearly doesn’t feel the same way and is currently testing on the Nürburgring evaluating potential new upgrades for the V12-engined coupe.

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The visual changes to the car are minimal, with a more pronounced front splitter and a gurney flap featuring on the rear of this car easily identifiable. More curiously, there are also six exhaust pipes…

> Aston Martin Vanquish review – Britain’s Ferrari 12 Cilindri rival

This test mule has the same quad-exit exhaust setup as the standard car nestled in the lower portion of the diffuser, but there’s something unusual happening between the taillights. In place of the standard car’s gloss black bodywork, the mule adopts a mesh finish revealing the use of an additional two exhaust pipes behind.

Aston Martin Vanquish6

Both the Valkyrie and Valhalla feature centralised exhaust exits, with the Valhalla utilising a twin exit exhaust similar to the layout spotted on this Vanquish. A spokesperson for the company said: “Aston Martin is continuously testing and developing its models and components, this car is testing a proposed new exhaust system inspired by the Valhalla.” There was no indication or confirmation from Aston Martin that the system will make it to production. Last month a Vantage S was also spotted at the Nürburgring sporting the same exhaust set-up. 

The standard Aston Martin Vanquish starts from a punchy £334,000 and sits at the top of the model range ahead of the DB12, including the new S model, and the Vantage and Vantage S. 

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