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Spy shots

The Porsche 911 GT4 Challenge is coming, and it might be the most confusing model ever

Porsche is readying its replacement for the Cayman GT4 Clubsport racer, the 911 GT4, and we’ve spotted it completing its final testing ahead of its launch

by: Sam Jenkins
14 Apr 2026
Porsche 911 GT4 Challenge11

With the end in sight for the Porsche Cayman as a whole, its discontinuation will see more than just the road car meet its end. Having been introduced a decade ago in 981-form, the track-only Cayman GT4 Clubsport will join its road car cousin into retirement leaving a gap in Porsche’s lucrative racing stable. The Cayman GT4 has provided a successful entry into one make racing via the Cayman Sprint Challenge, so Porsche won’t want to lose those already hooked on racing and looking to make the leap from track days...

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Seen testing on the Nürburgring was this Porsche 911 mule amongst a pack of GT4-class race cars. Its bodywork is clearly lifted from a road-spec GT3, but subtle tweaks such as the central rear rain light, quick-release bonnet latches and a new, GT4-spec swan neck rear spoiler all point towards it being the Cayman’s replacement in the GT4 racing categories. 

> The Porsche 911 GT3 S/C convertible is here, and it's required by law to be lightweight

Look closer and there’s more to be seen, as while the car is covered in a thin layer of camouflage, its rear wing endplates clearly wear the name ‘Challenge’ in the trademark Porsche script. An unused name on the 911, but as previously mentioned, it’s the name given to the Cayman GT4 race series. The lack of an interior, a full roll cage and only a driver’s seat make it very clear that this is a fully-fledged race car.

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Specifications are impossible to determine at this stage, but between the two rear intakes on the rear deck, this mule has retained the GT3’s ‘4.0’ badge, pointing towards the use of a derivative of its 4-litre naturally aspirated flat-six. The Cayman GT4 Clubsport is fitted with a smaller capacity 3.8-litre mid-mounted engine, sending 419bhp through a six-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, and any engine in a 911 GT4 Challenge car would need to meet GT4 power restrictions; the current 992 GT3’s lowest current output stands at 503bhp, but Porsche has dropped this number to way below 500bhp in other applications.

Porsche 911 GT4 Challenge11

Output and weight of GT4-class racers are all subject to Balance of Performance technical regulations, but the general recipe is low downforce, modest power output and a weight figure in the region of 1300kg. 

Further suggestions that the 911 GT4 is a racer first and foremost is its chassis setup. Riding considerably higher than even some road variants, the test car is running smaller race-spec wheels shod with slick Michelin tyres. It’s also been fitted with a set of new race-spec Brembo steel brakes in-line with GT4 regulations.

The 911 GT4 Challenge has been jointly developed by Porsche’s subsidiary, Manthey-Racing and the company's own Weissach based Motorsport department. Expect to see it lined up on a grid near you in 2027. 

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