The Porsche 911 GT4 Challenge is coming, and it might be the most confusing model ever

With the end in sight for the Porsche Cayman as a whole, its discontinuation will see more than just the road car meet its end. Having been introduced a decade ago in 981-form, the track-only Cayman GT4 Clubsport will join its road car cousin into retirement leaving a gap in Porsche’s lucrative racing stable. The Cayman GT4 has provided a successful entry into one make racing via the Cayman Sprint Challenge, so Porsche won’t want to lose those already hooked on racing and looking to make the leap from track days...

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Seen testing on the Nürburgring was this Porsche 911 mule amongst a pack of GT4-class race cars. Its bodywork is clearly lifted from a road-spec GT3, but subtle tweaks such as the central rear rain light, quick-release bonnet latches and a new, GT4-spec swan neck rear spoiler all point towards it being the Cayman’s replacement in the GT4 racing categories.

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Look closer and there’s more to be seen, as while the car is covered in a thin layer of camouflage, its rear wing endplates clearly wear the name ‘Challenge’ in the trademark Porsche script. An unused name on the 911, but as previously mentioned, it’s the name given to the Cayman GT4 race series. The lack of an interior, a full roll cage and only a driver’s seat make it very clear that this is a fully-fledged race car.