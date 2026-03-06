The Porsche 911 is 'idiotic' to some, so why do I find it so captivating?

If you’re a regular reader of this magazine or listener to the evo podcast, it won’t have escaped your notice that we have a collective ‘thing’ for Porsche 911s. Of the core team I’m probably most guilty of this apparent favouritism. But then ownership of a 964 for the last two decades doesn’t help to dispel my perceived fanboy status. In this regard I stand guilty as charged.

Sometimes even I begin to wonder whether I need some kind of detox or treatment to reset my system after so much exposure to the Zuffenhausen virus. The trouble is, with a very few exceptions, 911s are just so darned good. Especially if your publication’s ethos is The Thrill of Driving.

This isn’t to say we’re blind to our habit of repeating ourselves like a broken record. Statistically speaking the 911’s notorious dominance of our annual eCoty test is somewhat overstated, having won ‘only’ 12 times in 27 years, yet we’re always painfully conscious of any 911 being a shoo-in.

In many respects this makes it harder for the 911, because in trying to be impartial we probably fall foul of the so-called favourite-longshot bias, in which people tend to overvalue contenders with an outside chance of doing well and undervalue the one with perceived higher odds of success. Last year’s eCoty is a prime case in point, the 992 S/T being far from a unanimous winner amongst the judges, but still nicking it. And by a margin so small our appalling arithmetic skills (there’s a reason we’re content creators and not hedge fund managers) couldn’t possibly have rigged the scoring.