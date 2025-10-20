After the anticipation and subsequent learnings of the preliminary timed laps on Cups 2s, the fast laps on Rs are even more special. The directness of the steering is now even more intense, with endless bite and immediate response to the smallest of inputs. It’s this confidence in the front-end that gives you the foundation upon which to build the lap, braking even deeper and stealing yourself to come off the brakes and roll as much speed as possible into the apex before trying to be just as decisive when you get back on the power.

Turn 1 is always tricky as it tempts you to turn in too early, but knowing the nose will stick means you can wait a fraction longer before slicing into this left-hander, then allow the merest moment to let it settle before chasing the throttle to carry as much speed as possible into the compressed braking area for the heavily cambered hairpin right that follows.

It’s very easy to outbrake yourself here as the approach looks so tempting, but the Manthey RS finds so much to lean on, both braking in a straight line and while turning down into the apex. It’s a fabulous feeling, especially if you manage to blend braking, turn-in, throttle and corner-exit phases into one seamless flow. You know you’ve had a good exit when you upshift a few metres early on the run to the subsequent Church right – the fastest and most crucial corner of the lap.

You feel the added pace as you try to judge your entry speed, again resisting the urge to turn in too early and fighting the fear of a mid-corner correction and running wide on the exit. You want a car to be perfectly neutral through here; strong initial bite so the nose is pinned, with just the right amount of rear-end stability to let the car rotate while remaining stable. The challenge is being positive with your inputs but keeping them small and tidy. The reward is running hard and fast from apex to exit, a fwarrrp from the corrugated kerb and small puff of dust from the track margin signs that every bit of track has been used.

Just as in the standard RS it’s then time to hit the DRS button (the third of four shots during the lap) for the long run into the nameless uphill kink. Both cars take it easily flat but the Manthey carries more speed thanks to its faster run through Church. Better, the added downforce means it’s possible to bring it further to the right before the big stop from the highest peak speed on the lap into the slowest corner, Rocket.