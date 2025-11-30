The BAC Mono Cup is a new, race-spec version of the remarkable BAC Mono, which will compete in its own one-make race series. And, excitingly, a road-legal version is expected to follow. evo’s first meeting with the Mono Cup car is at the Red Bull Ring race circuit in Austria, to get behind the wheel at an exclusive track test.

Since the Mono was first introduced to the world in 2011, its creators (brothers Ian and Neill Briggs, BAC standing for Briggs Automotive Company) have been interested in taking it racing. ‘It’s something we’ve always wanted to do,’ says Ian Briggs. As he explains, the Mono has always been built to motorsport standards in terms of safety and performance. Its steel safety cell and rollover structure fit racing safety standards, its gearbox is a derivation of a Formula 3 transmission, and its lap times in standard form are already competitive with bespoke racing cars. As a sort of unique blend between an open-wheel single-seater and a closed-wheel sports car, however, the regular Mono doesn’t quite fit into an existing formula.

The BAC Mono Cup is therefore both a model and a racing series in one, BAC creating its own one-make championship with an arrive-and-drive set-up. A fleet of Cup race cars will be operated by a central BAC motorsport squad, each prepared for entirely equal performance. The series aims to fill a gap in the market between one-make series from Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and so forth on one side, and single-seater formula racing on the other.

BAC Mono Cup race series: the details

The series will debut in Saudi Arabia and continue at venues across the Middle East in the latter part of 2026. It’s a key market for BAC and the climate enables a winter series schedule, so drivers will be able to combine racing in the Mono Cup with other championship calendars. The format is still being finalised but BAC is currently planning a heats and finals system, a little like many karting series. Drivers will likely have a chance to start at the front, back and middle of the grid in different heats before a grand final at each round, guaranteeing close racing and battles throughout the pack.