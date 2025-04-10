The C4 doesn’t pivot into oversteer in quite the same way as our 2WD car, which gives you the option of being neat and tidy or allowing the car to move around a little more mid-corner and on exit. Equally, however, the C4’s variable front-to-rear torque split has a rear-biased feeling much of the time, and its balance is far from inert. In the conditions of this test – newly salted roads with zero degrees showing on the temperature gauge – its surefootedness means you cover ground quickly and easily with a lower mental workload than in our C2, which requires you to work a bit harder.

The C4 features an electronically controlled rear differential rather than the mechanical limited-slip diff in the C2 GTS, which perhaps contributes partly to the extra degree of communication our long-termer possesses at the limit, but the C4 is still a nimble, agile machine.

When you simply want to get somewhere, in any weather, on any set of roads, the C4 is a multi-tool for the job. In long-distance comfort, it’s a vast step up from our long-termer. (It still chucks out a fair bit of tyre noise – a trait of most current 911s – but far less than our C2.)

Aside from demonstrating the 992-generation 911’s bandwidth, these two ostensibly near-identical cars show just what a difference spec can make to the character of a model. (Incidentally, the 2WD Carrera GTS starts at £122k, the C4 GTS at £128k. These optioned-up test cars weigh in at £139,333 and £123,024 respectively.) Our long-termer feels raw and involving, a bit like a Diet Coke GT3, the C4 a plush, all-weather missile with the manners of a grand tourer.

The first time I drove a Porsche 992 it was a 2WD Carrera S, and although it was a seriously impressive car, I came away slightly disappointed. To me it felt more remote than the previous 991 Carrera S; more like a luxury coupe than an involving sports car. The dark grey car tested here reminds me very much of that first 992 experience – brilliant, but not a car I fell in love with. There’s something in the alchemy of this C2 GTS’s spec that makes it the most involving 992 I’ve driven short of a GT3. Both these cars are superb but I’d take our Fast Fleet Carrera just the way it is.

Total mileage 4882 Mileage this month 1013 mpg this month 26.3 Costs this month £0

This story was first featured in evo issue 322.