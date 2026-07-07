The premise of the new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C is quite simple: this is a fully convertible version of the 911 GT3. More precisely, it’s a GT3 that uses the bodyshell and roof structure of the 911 Cabriolet, together with some components from the limited-run 911 S/T coupe.

Is a cabrio at odds with Porsche GT models’ ethos as pure, hardcore driver’s cars? Based on this first experience in the S/C at its launch, the short answer is, no: with the rev-counter needle (or at least, a digital facsimile of one, on the brand-new instrument panel display) closing in on 9000rpm, and the flat-six’s unique shriek echoing off surrounding rockfaces and scenery, it feels every bit as intense and involving a driving experience as you’d hope of a 911 GT3.

Porsche 911 GT3 S/C in detail

Thanks to various lighter components being made standard, kerbweight increase over the GT3 coupe has been kept as scant as possible (1497kg and 341bhp/ton for the S/C versus 1420kg and 360bhp/ton for the 992.2 GT3 coupe with lightweight options fitted). And while the overall structure is naturally not quite as rigid as that of the tin-top GT3, it’s far from floppy. This is not a case of the GT3 selling out. Literally as well as metaphorically, since the S/C is a new full-time production variant in the range rather than a low-volume limited edition.

S/C stands for Sport Cabriolet, as S/T stood for Sport Touring. The carbon bonnet and wings are the same as the S/T, as are the doors, with built-in aero channels (first designed for the GT3 RS). So too are the carbon rear anti-roll bar, drop-links and the shear plate (a structural panel beneath the rear of the chassis to join structural points and stiffen it against twisting forces). Inside, carbonfibre trim is standard and the lightweight door panels with carbon pull handles are also familiar from the 911 S/T.