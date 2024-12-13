It’s not too surprising when a 911 GT3 wins eCoty, but the 992 RS’s win in 2023 was a definite shock. Why? Well, everyone, from those in our team even to Porsche themselves, thought a wet, cold, bumpy test in the Scottish borders might not shine this racetrack refugee in the most flattering light. Then we got to exploring its vast range of adjustability, which, correctly calibrated, meant this car handled some truly nasty British country roads better than the standard GT3 could ever hope to. It was the 992 GT3 RS’s chassis that won it eCoty but of course, but it's among a number of extraordinary pleasures to be had from this car. Just looking at the thing is an event, as it is the best possible impression of a GTE Le Mans racer with numberplates. Then you explore the performance and vocals of its 520bhp, 9000rpm flat-six, you feel how its front axle breathes with a road. It’s like a Mr Olympia Champion that happens to be a world-class ballet dancer – inexplicable yet utterly fascinating.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS

Star rating: 5

Read our Porsche 718 Spyder RS review

Ever since the Boxster arrived almost three decades ago, we’ve wondered whether Porsche would ever allow it to reach its full potential, or let it languish in the shadow of the 911. It took some time, but the line of Boxster Spyders that began with the 987 in 2010 ends for now, with this, the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS. It’s a different sort of Porsche evoking the elegance of the 550, 904 and 908 rather than any 911. It also places the mouth of the 4-litre motorsport engine’s respiratory system just inches behind your right ear. The effect is a rip roaring induction rasp that some deem too much. Some, are wrong. Intense it may be but we should be thankful for such a rare sensory experience. Why not the GT4 RS? The Spyder RS fixes all that car’s problems that mostly related to it being at times unpleasant on the road, in terms of its ride and compliance. By contrast, the Spyder breathes with even rutted, undulating British roads. An utter sweetheart, only let down by being PDK only.

Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2)

Star rating: 5

Read our Porsche 992.2 911 GT3 review

As thrilling as it was, the Gen 1 992 GT3 wasn’t perfect. It was a bit rough on the road, it could have done with some added braking stability, it was a bit compromised in terms of practicality. The latest GT3 is always the best so moan the cynics but the facts are, the 992.2 retains the phenomenal engine (revised for regulatory compliance but not dulled in its scintillating character), it retains its astonishing capability and focus, it gains the shorter gearing of the 911 S/T (a godsend). Yet it’s more comfortable, with S/T-influenced revised suspension. As well as being comfier, the new carbon seats can fold, leading to if you spec them, rear seats. Yes the revised aero and suspension and gears make the GT3 more stable, more interactive. But it’s also more usable – the most usable GT3 yet. A GT3 that’s easier to justify to your cohabitants without losing focus, is a much-improved GT3.