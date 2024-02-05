I understand and cherish that the 991 Porsche 911 R had a brand new manual gearbox, the most sublime normally aspirated engine, and that it was honed to deliver its best on the road rather than on track. I love that it doesn’t carry ridiculous downforce figures around its neck or deal in lap-time boasts. But what if all this stuff – this amazing stuff that we hold dear – doesn’t quite add up to create the car we all think that the 911 R should be?

Advertisement - Article continues below

I sense some guffaws at this point. ‘Of course it will,’ you’re thinking, right? But hear me out. The 997-generation GT3 RS, GT2 RS and, perhaps the finest of them all, the 997 RS 4.0, were all ‘ultimates’. They were the very best that Porsche knew how to build from the raw ingredients. Every gram was shaved, every ounce of grip extracted from the tyres, every micron of slack chased out. The feedback, the balance and the way they moved with the surface was natural, authentic and inherent – a by-product of making the 911 better and faster. Just as Porsche has always sought to do.

Now things aren’t so simple. The 991 GT3 RS was the best they knew how to build at the time. The R was something else. A deliberate step away from chasing minute gains and instead an exercise to imbue some of the classic 911 traits into the 991 platform. Porsche called it a car for the purist, but I wonder if by dipping this 911 in the goodies that used to define the breed, it might have created something a little less palatable. Could the car descend into some sort of pastiche?

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

The 911 R is some 50kg lighter than a GT3 RS, at 1370kg, and the four-wheel-steering system has been recalibrated to deliver even greater response. The detail work here is typically comprehensive: the PASM dampers are retuned, there are new carbon front wings, the magnesium roof from the RS, plastic rear and side screens, carbon-ceramic brakes as standard and a new titanium exhaust system. Some 4.5kg of sound deadening has been removed and there's a single-mass flywheel to liven the engine's responses.