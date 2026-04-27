There are too many detail and fine detail changes to list here but, apart from the beefier engine, the big news included a stiffer bodyshell (especially regarding the suspension’s supporting structures), a spec-for-spec weight reduction by 10kg thanks to the use of more aluminium and a 10mm ride height drop with accompanying changes to geometry, springs and dampers. The interior was significantly smartened and upgraded too with the driver sitting 5mm lower, further sinking the c-of-g of a platform that was also treated to a 5mm wheelbase stretch.

While Toyota had fitted the GT86 with frictionless eco rubber to get it to cut shapes like its manga-hero AE86 namesake, the GR86 needed no such help. Indeed the things that were considered core GT86 attributes carried on. They’re well-rehearsed and merge the acuity and feel of the steering with the satisfaction to be had from changing gear, the supplementary signals decoded by the seat of your pants and the modest distance between your bum and the skin of the road. Sacrosanct assets all enhanced for the GR86 according to team GR.

With that larger engine and a set of Michelin PS4s (and a more distinctive new body draped over the top of everything) it was a car reborn, even though the fundamentals of the GT86 remained: a perfectly judged balance between both ends of the car, a faultless driving position, and controls that keyed you into the process of driving from the first touch of the starter button. Actually, all of those had been marginally improved too, almost as though the engineers in the powertrain department had motivated everyone else on the project to put in the extra hours to perfect their craft.

The GR86 isn’t as gratuitously pointy or initially throttle and brake adjustable as the GT86 but, without doubt, its nose is nailed to the tarmac and the super-direct steering is more than ever a paean to precision and finely graded feel. Transitioning to oversteer is more progressive and rewarding, not least because it happens at grown up speeds. The Track setting’s electronic intervention is beautifully judged if you want a safety net and the chassis’ great balance endlessly exploitable if you don’t. Maybe best of all, the engine’s robust swell of torque is an active partner in the process lending the overall dynamics a more contoured and confident feel.