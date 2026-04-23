I fell in love with the Honda Civic Type R, until it started fighting me

That’s not the case with the Civic’s other baked-in irritation, its speed limit warning. I’m not entirely comfortable with car enthusiasts reflexively raging against these now-mandatory alerts, because in doing so what they seem to be saying is, ‘How dare anyone warn me when I’m breaking the law?’ and it all starts to sound like spluttering man-babies having a hissy because nanny won’t let them play with their brmm-brmms. The real thing to rage about with these overspeed warnings is their inaccuracy.

I once got bonged at by a Hyundai for exceeding 5mph, which was, in fairness, the posted speed limit in the car park I’d just left but emphatically not the correct speed for where I now found myself, which was on the M5. A couple of months ago I was in a Golf GTI Clubsport using another part of so-called Intelligent Speed Assist, the speed limit-adherent cruise control, when it spontaneously decided that the legal maximum through some roadworks on the M4 was 110mph and then tried to get me there as aggressively as it could. So yeah, it’s morally hard to argue against a device that warns you if you speed, but only if that device works flawlessly, which it never bloody does.

I’m sure things will get better. Car tech always starts janky and gets de-bugged, which is why keyless entry no longer lets the car keep running and driving without warning you that your wife has got out with the key in her bag and is now on a train to Dundee.

In the meantime, the best that car companies can do is make these mandated annoying features as unannoying as possible, and this is where the otherwise truly wonderful Civic Type R falls down. It’s too fiddly to shut down the lane assist and impossible to do the same to the speed warning. Both spoil a superb car that, in all other respects, feels like it was made by people who enjoy the same things as me.

What really hurts is that it doesn’t have to be like this. The Renault 5 has a little button between the wheel and the door that puts the car into ‘personal’ mode, instantly neutralising under-performing safety systems to your exact requirements. It’s a brilliantly simple but effective set-up and I wish all new cars had it. More specifically, I wish the Honda Civic Type R had it. Because then it really would feel like kinship in the shape of a car.

This story was first featured in evo issue 335.