Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Ex-Porsche man returns home after stint at Ferrari and McLaren

Michael Leiters, the ex-McLaren CEO is set to be named the new boss of Porsche

by: Stuart Gallagher
17 Oct 2025
Michael Leiters

Former McLaren CEO Michael Leiters is being lined up to replace Oliver Blume as CEO of Porsche, who is stepping down from the position. Leiters, who joined the British supercar maker following a career at Ferrari that culminated in him becoming Chief Technical Officer, will be returning to Porsche, a company he first joined in 2000.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Current Porsche CEO Blume has been under increasing pressure in recent months following the company’s drop in sales due to a fall in demand for its electric vehicles in China and the impact of US tariffs introduced by President Trump's administration. Blume has also been criticised by investors for remaining in his role at Porsche while continuing to hold the position of CEO of Volkswagen Group, something they claim is too big a responsibility for one person.  

> Porsche officially puts EV plans on hold, developing new petrol models instead

Leiters has been away from the automotive industry since he left McLaren earlier in 2025 following the merger between electric vehicle start-up Forseven and the supercar brand, which resulted in Nick Collins becoming the new CEO at the MTC-based company. 

The ex-Ferrari man’s arrival at Woking coincided with the botched launch of the Artura, which he immediately paused to allow the company to get on top of the car’s quality and reliability issues. He also improved production quality and efficiencies at the McLaren Technology Centre and oversaw the launch of the 750S and W1 hypercar. 

McLaren W1

Prior to his arrival at McLaren, Leiters was responsible for Ferrari models such as the F8 Tributo, SF90 and 296 supercars and the Purosangue SUV during his time at Maranello. Before moving to Italy the German spent a decade at Porsche from 2000 and was instrumental in the development of the company’s first SUV, the Cayenne. 

Like many European manufacturers Porsche has experienced a torrid time in recent months resulting in a drop in 2025 first half year operating profit and sales revenue, with the former falling 67 percent to €1.01 billion (c£900m) and the latter by 6.7 percent to €18.16 billion (c£16 billion).

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Porsche officially puts EV plans on hold, developing new petrol models instead
Porsche 911 GT3 RS – front
News

Porsche officially puts EV plans on hold, developing new petrol models instead

It’s official. Porsche has delayed incoming EV models in response to poor demand, extending the lifespan of combustion-powered models in the process
22 Sep 2025
Kamm’s latest Porsche 912 restomod has less power than a basic BMW 3-series, but we don’t mind
Kamm 912T – front
News

Kamm’s latest Porsche 912 restomod has less power than a basic BMW 3-series, but we don’t mind

Kamm Manufaktur has unveiled a new Porsche 912-based restomod, and it could be the perfect antidote to the modern power race
7 Aug 2025
Porsche 963 RSP 2025 review – driving the ultimate one-off Le Mans racer for the road
Porsche 963 RSP review front
Reviews

Porsche 963 RSP 2025 review – driving the ultimate one-off Le Mans racer for the road

That the 963 RSP even exists is absurd. Driving it felt like a fever dream
13 Jul 2025
The Porsche 963 RSP is a road-going Le Mans Hypercar (sort of)
Porsche 963 RSP – front
News

The Porsche 963 RSP is a road-going Le Mans Hypercar (sort of)

Porsche has converted a 963 WEC racer for road use – with one or two caveats
6 Jun 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Are classic cars as good as we remember them?
Eras 80s
Opinion

Are classic cars as good as we remember them?

Looking back, were we viewing the ’80s and ’90s through rose-tinted glasses? Or were they in fact the definition of the thrill of driving?
16 Oct 2025
Used Ford Focus ST Edition (Mk4, 2021 - 2025) review – a Honda Civic Type R rival for £20k
Ford Focus ST Edition
Reviews

Used Ford Focus ST Edition (Mk4, 2021 - 2025) review – a Honda Civic Type R rival for £20k

The Ford Focus ST Edition turns an already-capable hot hatch package to 11, and now you can find used examples for much less than they were when new
10 Oct 2025
Best British cars – the cars for Great Britain to be proud of
Best British cars
Best cars

Best British cars – the cars for Great Britain to be proud of

Britain still makes great cars, from luxury land yachts to scintillating sports cars to visceral supercars
13 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content