Unsurprisingly the AX is a featherweight. At 720kg it’s in S1 Lotus Elise territory, the kerb weight or poids à vide measured with the car unladen with no fuel, but ‘wet’ with engine oil and coolant. It’s a pleasant change from the ‘*weighed in a low-gravity atmosphere with all lightweight options’ method preferred by some of today’s supercar makers.

The interior is basic but stylish. Plastic abounds, but the crisp lines and simple layout fit well with the AX’s focus on clever functionality. It has some fun quirks, such as the stowage bin designed to hold a wine bottle that’s moulded into the door card. The instruments are another highlight, especially the dinky little rev counter that has a dial that would sit nicely on your wrist.

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Build quality is from another age. A good sneeze would probably dislodge the glovebox lid, but the velour seats have a naïve plushness. Built in 1988 this car is from a time when the smallest trim changes were strangely significant. I can only imagine the frisson of pride and excitement this GT’s first owner would have felt at the racy red piping on the seats and pinstripes on the dash.

Once settled into the driver’s seat behind the striking three-spoke steering wheel, you’re struck by how small and delicate the car is. The pedal box is cramped and offset, and the long gearstick feels like it could apply too much leverage on whatever it’s attached to if you’re not gentle with it. This is French cars as they used to be: soft and squidgy seats, a high driving position and quirky dials.

Driving the Citroën AX GT

You start off carefully, feeling your way into things and getting used to the unassisted steering, which is heavy at parking speeds but sheds weight beautifully with speed. The little 1360cc TU engine – naturally aspirated, of course – is a gem. Willing and gutsy with a keenness to rev, but with a surprisingly decent response at low and medium rpm, it loves to be worked hard and really does egg you on.

These cars have perfect gear ratios designed to squeeze the most from their engines, not hamstrung with a modern mismatch of overly long gears to satisfy arbitrary emissions and noise regulations.