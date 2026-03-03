The 1987 facelift gave it a body-coloured body kit, new stickers on the sides and seats trimmed in a fabric so 1980s that the design might as well have featured a picture of Limahl. And whilst the ooh-la-la yellow fog lamps remained, the never-popular fake ducts on the rear arches disappeared. The ride height was dropped by another 5mm all round and the front geometry tweaked.

The interior’s a bit of a novelty too, though mostly because of how amusingly retro it is with that uniquely old-school French feeling of thin and shoddy plastic trimmings casually working their way loose from what’s actually a fundamentally tough hull underneath.

Driving the Renault 5 GT Turbo: Richard Porter, 2008 – evo issue 123

‘Turbocharged cars these days have engine management systems that can massage and manipulate to mask the lost moments whilst the impellers spin up. The turbo lag in a Renault 5 GT Turbo is a sort of exhilarating build-up to the main event that makes it all the more exciting when it arrives. And when it does, the GT Turbo doesn’t hang around, because 120bhp is more than enough to make this little featherweight fly.

Advertisement - Article continues below

‘The really interesting thing about the 5, however, is the way it handles, in particular the way the front end just dives into corners and then feels quite unnaturally nailed to the road. Sometimes it’s almost as if it grips too much, and at the point where you’re expecting to turn the wheel more to get around a bend the car is actually digging in harder, forcing you to wind off lock. Anyone who’s ever driven a Clio 172 or its descendants would recognise the way the GT Turbo behaves, although if anything the older car’s rear end feels more benign and less edgy than that of its kid brothers.

‘Add in the kind of weight change and gentle jittering through the steering that you don’t get in most modern cars plus a sweet, slick gearchange and the GT Turbo is a mighty slice of old-fashioned fun. More than that, it’s one of those cars that’s incredibly easy and fun to drive hard on a good road. Even the ride, reportedly more composed and gentle on these “phase 2” cars, is pretty acceptable and contributes to the easy fluency with which the R5 will flow along at a remarkable clip.