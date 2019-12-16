The French do performance cars differently to us and their European cousins. It doesn't do big bower, big weight, big speed – Bugatti excepted of course... Rather it has a long history of being able to finely hone and massage a great drive from the seemingly mundane. There’s a reason for that clichéd French farmer howling along an N-road at the wheel of an underpowered shopping hatch, and that’s the ability of French manufacturers to create great driver’s cars from quite ordinary machinery.

We’ve long been fans of Renaultsport hatches and in the 205 GTI you could quite happily argue that Peugeot perfected the hot hatch over three decades ago. But while there’s a huge back catalogue of French performance machinery to choose from, the country’s manufacturers are lagging behind these days. Renaultsport is no more with Alpine in its place, while Peugeot Sport is on hiatus, at least on the road, with its troubled 9X8 hypercar continuing to fly the be-lioned flag at Le Mans.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are still plenty to choose from though and there are signs of electrified life coming out of Dieppe – in the R5 Renault has created perhaps the most desirable electric car yet made. We were reminded of that rich history in a test in evo 343, of three amazing French hot hatches: The Renault 5 GT Turbo, the Citroen AX GT and the Peugeot 205 GTi. They really don't make them like this anymore – small, light, thrilling. Here follows a selection of France’s best ever efforts.

Bugatti Mistral

Prices from £5,170,000

How do you wave-off one of the most spectacular combustion engines in modern memory? Well, in the case of Bugatti’s W16 and the Mistral, you chop the roof off a platform never intended to spawn a roadster, to bring the lucky few buyers closer to the mechanical maelstrom of its vocal range. Two-stage turbocharging has never been so theatrical – start low, listen for the first set, then catch your breath before the gasp of the second set takes it away. If comparable it is no longer Bugatti, as Ettore’s original old saying goes…