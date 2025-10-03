Launched first in 250 form (referring to its power output) the third-generation RS Mégane was based on what was known at the time as the Mégane Coupe, with Cup and Sport specifications. The former omitted xenon lights and the LED DRLs in the bumper to save weight and ran a stiffer spring (35 per cent front, 28 per cent rear) and damper set-up, as well as the limited-slip differential from the Mégane R26.R up front. Confusingly, a Cup chassis option could be ticked on the standard Sport, which added the stiffer suspension, limited-slip diff and Recaro Clubsport seats – this was arguably the sweet spot of the range, all the toys both in terms of tech and dynamics.

Speaking of tech, a big new addition for the third-generation Mégane was the RS monitor. Hidden within the infotainment system’s screen (another omission in lightweight Cup spec), RS Monitor featured everything from a G-meter to a lap timer, acceleration timer and even featured control of the car’s engine map, allowing you to opt for a peaky, laggy delivery of the car’s full performance, or a reduced number but with a more linear feel and response.

The 265 Trophy was eventually launched with a boost in power (again, it’s in the name) and stickier Bridgestone RE050A tyres to differentiate it as the flagship. Minor though those changes were, they were enough to break the R26.R’s Nürburgring record by nine seconds, with an 8min 08sec time in 2011. The powertrain changes were then rolled into the updated range for 2012, with the 265 Sport and Cup. The extra power was only accessible in Sport mode. Also new for 2012 was the 30-off RB8 edition, a fully-geared Mégane RS in Red Bull colours, paying tribute to Sebastien Vettel and Red Bull’s Renault-powered F1 world championship wins of 2010 and 2011.

Renault Sport Mégane RS 250 Renault Sport Mégane RS 265 Renault Sport Mégane RS 275 Engine 1998cc four cylinder, petrol, turbocharged 1998cc four cylinder, petrol, turbocharged 1998cc four cylinder, petrol, turbocharged Max power 247bhp @ 5500rpm 261bhp @ 5500rpm 271bhp @ 5500rpm Max torque 251lb ft @ 3000rpm 265lb ft @3000rpm 265lb ft @ 3000rpm 0-60 6.1sec 6sec 5.9sec Top speed 156mph 158mph 158mph Value today From £5k From £6k From £8k

A more comprehensive facelift came in 2014 with a new face to bring the previously droop-snooted Mégane RS in line with the rest of the Renault range – new lights, grille, giant diamond and all. The 275 brought more power again, along with the hardcore Trophy and wild Trophy R. Upgrades spanning both included the bump in power, an Akrapovic exhaust to shout about it, a revised shift knob, 19-inch Speedline wheels and spectacular adjustable Öhlins dampers with composite Allevard springs, the latter being standard on the R and optional on the Trophy.

The Trophy R took things to the next level with a half cage taking the place of the rear seats and joining the upgraded springs and dampers, expensive Recaro Pole Position seats with six-point Sabelt harnesses (saving 22kg), reduced sound deadening (saving 18kg) and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. It also dropped the air conditioning, radio and the multimedia system to save 10kg, though these could be optioned back in. The result: a Nürburgring time of 7:54.3 and a place among the all-time great hot hatches.