Remember the GMA S1 LM from last year? It's hard not to. It caused a bit of a stir with its uncanny resemblance to the McLaren F1 GTR, and the fact the first example sold at auction for a not-inconsiderable $20.63m. Just a year on, Gordon Murray Automotive is back at Monterey Car Week with the launch of perhaps the absolute pinnacle of its lineup: the road-biased S1, short for the ‘Special One’. And we can see why.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you thought the S1 LM bears a close resemblance to the McLaren F1, the S1 might as well be a direct descendant. And it is, in many ways, as while this car shares no hardware with the ‘90s hypercar icon, the mind behind it all has kept its philosophy and design all but untouched. Gordon Murray developed this latest commission as a more accessible, grand touring-focused alternative to the sharp, track-focused one-of-five S1 LM, which aligns very closely to the premise of the original McLaren F1.

> Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 review – the ultimate analogue hypercar

Technical highlights and design

At its core is the same carbonfibre monocoque and suspension architecture as the S1 LM, but while its track and width are identical, just about everything else has changed. Ride height has increased by 10mm for improved useability, and its suspension has been completely retuned for comfort over long-distances.