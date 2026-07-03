All the judges agreed. It’d only happened once before, when the Ferrari 458 Speciale blew our minds just over a decade earlier, but the verdict at evo Car of the Year 2025 was a unanimous one. The Lamborghini Revuelto was definitively the best car of our twelve contenders, beating the best that Porsche, Ferrari and Maserati had to offer by a comfortable margin. Every drive was unforgettable, all the quintessential elements of a V12 Lambo – looks, noise, drama and sheer speed – coming together in an eerily precise, exploitable and hugely exciting package. The best Lamborghini ever made? It certainly felt like it.

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But that was then, in perfect weather on perfect roads in the south of France: the dream scenario. What about the real world? What’s the world’s best supercar actually like to daily drive on pothole riddled UK roads in mixed conditions? I had the joy of finding out over the course of nearly 1000 miles, using the big Lambo as my only car. The short answer is that we absolutely made the right decision in France last year. The Revuelto is a watershed moment for supercars.

No matter what, getting acquainted with a big league supercar like the Revuelto is always a little intimidating, even having driven one before (especially heading straight into M25 traffic for a morning commute). Just being in it feels alien at first, the A-pillars and windscreen stretching almost horizontally ahead of you, none of the major controls being in familiar places. The indicators? On a rocker button on the left spoke of the wheel, where the headlight controls are also situated. The volume control? Hidden buttons on the back of the wheel you can feel rather than see. They aren’t necessarily in the wrong place, but it takes time to learn your way around.