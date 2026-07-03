I daily drove a Lamborghini Revuelto, and I’m convinced it’s the world’s best supercar
The Revuelto has blown us away each time we’ve driven it – including at evo Car of the Year 2025, where it took top honours. What’s it like in the real world?
All the judges agreed. It’d only happened once before, when the Ferrari 458 Speciale blew our minds just over a decade earlier, but the verdict at evo Car of the Year 2025 was a unanimous one. The Lamborghini Revuelto was definitively the best car of our twelve contenders, beating the best that Porsche, Ferrari and Maserati had to offer by a comfortable margin. Every drive was unforgettable, all the quintessential elements of a V12 Lambo – looks, noise, drama and sheer speed – coming together in an eerily precise, exploitable and hugely exciting package. The best Lamborghini ever made? It certainly felt like it.
But that was then, in perfect weather on perfect roads in the south of France: the dream scenario. What about the real world? What’s the world’s best supercar actually like to daily drive on pothole riddled UK roads in mixed conditions? I had the joy of finding out over the course of nearly 1000 miles, using the big Lambo as my only car. The short answer is that we absolutely made the right decision in France last year. The Revuelto is a watershed moment for supercars.
No matter what, getting acquainted with a big league supercar like the Revuelto is always a little intimidating, even having driven one before (especially heading straight into M25 traffic for a morning commute). Just being in it feels alien at first, the A-pillars and windscreen stretching almost horizontally ahead of you, none of the major controls being in familiar places. The indicators? On a rocker button on the left spoke of the wheel, where the headlight controls are also situated. The volume control? Hidden buttons on the back of the wheel you can feel rather than see. They aren’t necessarily in the wrong place, but it takes time to learn your way around.
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Then there’s the sheer size of it. In low speed traffic you’re very conscious of it, particularly because it feels like surrounding cars are watching your every move. But as the miles roll by, you get more comfortable and start placing the Revuelto smoothly and with confidence. The light, precise steering, the brakes and the powertrain give exactly the reactions you want, when you ask for them. Add in a fast-acting nose lift (operated by a button at your thumb) and the Revuelto is much easier to guide through town than you’d expect, unless you’re physically hemmed in by its width. It’s not a pain to park either, thanks to rear-wheel steering and a 360-degree camera, plus the scissor doors, which don’t take up much room when swinging up in tight spaces.
In electric mode you can (sometimes) slip by unnoticed, too. I didn’t use it much but there’s a certain novelty to the silent running, which then erupts into a V12 bellow when the road opens up and you sink into the throttle, a bit like a WEC car leaving the pits. Useful for giving passenger rides from my house without disturbing the neighbours, although I’m told the fire-up can still be heard from a mile away. Pulling into and out of my driveway the front wheels – driven by electric motors – would sometimes catch air and spin helplessly, and judder heavily across the road at full lock. Undignified, and probably a result of the car's aggressive geometry and short spring travel.
I wasn’t completely won over by the Revuelto’s design when I attended its reveal in 2023. Early versions of V12 Lambos have always been bold and dramatic without being fussy (think the original Murciélago or Aventador), but the Revuelto seemed less cohesive, a clash of alternating lines and shapes. With time, however, it’s really won me over. In terms of presence it’s moved closer to hypercar territory, I’d say, and the shock value of seeing it street parked among ordinary cars is pure Lamborghini. If attention is your goal, it absolutely trounces a Ferrari 12 Cilindri.
But big Lambos have always done that. The difference here is that, more than any of its predecessors, the Revuelto’s spider graph of abilities stretches far out in every direction. The ride, for instance, is connected and firmer than a 12 Cilindri’s but perfectly livable for this type of car, helped by the fact that unlike previous Lambos, you can soften the dampers independently of the other drive modes with a switch on the steering wheel. It’s not a quiet car on the motorway – those 265- and 345-width Bridgestones drum up plenty of noise – but again, not to the extent that you can’t settle in and cover big distances. There’s an inescapable sense of being in something extreme but the edges are rounded off, to the point the Revuelto doesn’t feel like a liability in normal use. Remove the charge cables from the front boot and there’s space to carry a couple of travel bags with you, too.
That means you're encouraged to enjoy it more, and perhaps take it to roads where you can unleash the V12. The powertrain is central to the experience, as it should be in a big Lambo. The fierceness of its delivery and the sound – fabulously intense but lacking the pure music of a V10 Huracan – never, ever get old. The full 1001bhp can only be used in very short bursts but even under part throttle and short shifting with the superb dual-clutch ‘box, there’s so much to keep you absorbed. The sense that you’re being propelled by a magnificent, all-encompassing V12 is a key point of difference to the Ferrari 849 Testarossa, which relies more on its outright performance to thrill.
But the best bit, and what really separates the Revuelto from older-gen supercars, is how its hybrid system enhances your every input without feeling unnatural, or diluting its character. The three electric motors (two driving the front, one at the rear) act in unison with the V12 without feeling like separate power sources, while the torque vectoring they offer makes the Revuelto feel far, far lighter than its actual 1772kg (dry) weight. The way it tucks into corners so keenly and accurately is wholly unrecognisable from the Aventador, and breeds so much confidence.
But boy can the Revuelto bite back if you don’t respect it. With the ESC Off you’re well and truly on your own, and when the rear breaks loose it does so very quickly, with the sense that there’s considerable mass kicking out of line behind you. I quite like this intimidation factor – it keeps you grounded in what is otherwise a surprisingly easy and exploitable supercar – but on wet roads you need to be very, very careful. Even in the half-way ESC Sport mode it’ll light up the rears in fourth with very little provocation.
In this sense the 849 Testarossa has a wider operating window to play in, and I prefer the way Ferrari handles its drive modes too. Unlike the Manettino switch, whose physical position dictates the mode you're in, the Revuelto’s drive mode switches cycle through menus on the digital dash, and there’s sometimes a delay in your chosen mode appearing on screen. A small thing, but a bit of a hindrance when you want an immediate mode adjustment.
With that said, Lamborghini is a clear step ahead of Ferrari in terms of cabin quality at the moment. The Revuelto feels pared back but everything is solid, with few cheap plastics on show (or, in fact, Audi switchgear. The cruise control stalk is the only example I could find). In terms of ease of use, the infotainment system is miles off the pace however. The graphics look great but actually operating the entirely touch-based system is a pain. The climate control menu is hard to fathom, enabling Android Auto or CarPlay is more fiddly than it needs to be, and there’s no physical volume knob – just the aforementioned steering buttons and touch controls on the screen. With that said, the sound system itself (by Sonus Faber) is pretty punchy considering it has a V12 and a fair amount of road noise to compete with.
Daily driving a Revuelto is a prospect no owner would seriously consider. And yet, such is the newfound bandwidth of Lambo’s latest V12 flagship that there are surprisingly few obstacles in the way of doing so. Above all, that means it gives you more opportunities to use and enjoy what is one of the most indulgent and rewarding supercars of the modern era. It’s taken a few decades, but the Revuelto is finally the V12 Lambo we’ve always dreamed of, and living with it has only cemented that fact.