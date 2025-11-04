Lamborghini Aventador (2011 - 2022): the Instagram darling supercar

If any breed of car were poised to take centre stage in a more connected, confident and expressive world, filling the pixels and speakers of a generation of dreamers with its sights and sounds, it’s the flagship Lamborghini supercar. The Aventador, Lamborghini’s fifth-generation V12 flagship, arrived at the perfect time in 2011, ready to captivate the Instagram and YouTube feeds, as well as the hearts, minds, and bedroom wall posters of a new generation of supercar enthusiasts.

Today, it’s a flagship as significant to a younger generation as the Countach was to those growing up in the 1970s and 1980s and for any top tier raging bull, that’s job done. Even if it took time and iteration for Lamborghini to hone it into a driver’s car of the highest merit.

History

Conception of the Aventador can arguably be traced all the way back to 2005 and the official founding of Lamborghini Centro Stile. Luc Donckerwolke had handled the internal styling of the Murciélago but did so almost alone and under the supervision of VW Group design boss Walter de Silva. He fought for Lamborghini to get its own design department, headed up by Filippo Perini. It was he who penned the Aventador, re-injecting some aggression inspired by the limited-run Reventon, to the design of Lamborghini’s flagship.