Supercars and snow don’t mix. At least not in the UK, where our perennial unpreparedness for proper winter weather inevitably sees us skating around on summer tyres for those few isolated days when we get a flurry of the white stuff. Chaos ensues, of course, but there’s something typically British about battling against the elements with inappropriate equipment.

It’s this Shackleton spirit that saw me heading out on the most middle class of missions – driving to Waitrose for essential food supplies – in a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, just as snow began to settle on the roads of rural Northamptonshire. Naturally the Lambo was running on Pirelli P Zero Corsas, the sticky compounds from which they are made having gone into hibernation back in November. Had I considered that the inch or so of snow that had already settled as I set off would grow to four or five times that depth by the time I would be heading home I… still wouldn’t have taken Mrs M’s all-season shod Freelander 2, as where’s the fun in that?

Suffice to say I got some slightly odd looks from my fellow shoppers as I trudged out through the car park, they loading the boots of their Range Rovers and Audis while I pushed my trolley towards the Italian-registered Lambo, popped the scissor door and loaded my bags into the passenger footwell and onto the seat. An intrepid Z3 M Coupé owner stopped for a chat (evo reader, natch), both of us acknowledging the silliness of our respective means of transport and pondering that the drive home might be more of a challenge than we thought.