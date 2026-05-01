Most of the time a standard 992.2 GT3 is more than good enough on a circuit. Our previous tests on track at Valencia and the Nürburgring Nordschleife have proven it’s a cut above the vast majority of sports cars for both stamina and stability. But for those who want more, the Manthey kit brings more precision and ultimate ability without compromising what makes the GT3 great. It’s certainly not a small sum of money, although whereas modifying a car such as a GT3 could ordinarily devalue it on the used market (therefore meaning you effectively pay for the mods twice), the Manthey’s Porsche-ratified and warrantied parts may make that less of an issue. It’s a car of devilish abilities, and a heavenly driving experience. As it turns out, that’s the case on the road as well as on the track, and in all weathers.

Price and rivals

This new kit for the non-RS, 992.2-gen GT3 was made available only six months after the car’s launch – a shorter lead time than previously because Manthey had access to the car’s blueprints and data early in the design process, along with early-bird development time at Porsche’s Weissach wind tunnel and test track. For the first time, the kit can be ordered directly from the 911 GT3 configurator. However, due to homologation requirements the car cannot be delivered with it already fitted – an official Porsche centre must apply it later. In the UK, the kit is priced at £56,000. And you’ll need a 992.2 GT3 for it to be fitted to, so make that approximately £223,000 for the complete package – before adding the separate fee for fitting. Bearing in mind this demo car also features various Porsche factory options (including the Weissach Package, ceramic brakes and folding bucket seats, among many others), the total can quickly add up: this car’s total gross price would be around £280,000… The majority of the UK’s 47 Porsche centres are qualified to fit and service the kit, and replace parts with spares in the future. All the components carry Porsche part numbers and the kit comes with a full factory warranty.

Whilst it’s certainly not a small sum of money, there’s no questioning the extra ability it unlocks for those who need it. Whereas modifying older generations of 911 GT3 models could ordinarily devalue their worth on the used market, the Manthey kit’s Porsche-ratified and warrantied parts may make that less of an issue.

Direct rivals are hard to identify, since this car operates in a niche within a niche. You could argue that for a little more money, you could upgrade to a second-hand 992 GT3 RS, and benefit from its active aero and adjustable-from-the-wheel dampers and diff. Other road-legal cars with track ability such as the KTM X-Bow GT-XR are much harder work on the road. The Caterham Seven 420 Cup is half the price and incredible fun but you do get wet if it rains. Or you could buy a used GT4 car such as a Cayman Clubsport – but then you wouldn't be able to drive it on the road.

Porsche 911 (992.2) GT3 Manthey Kit specs