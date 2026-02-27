My Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is a quick car, and the traffic behind made me glad

I’ve seen some incongruous sights in my rear-view mirror before but this is a new one: a grid of Porsche Carrera Cup race cars, elevated on their pneumatic stands as teams gamble whether to fit wet or dry tyres beneath angry clouds at Donington Park.

evo’s 911 Carrera GTS road car is idling patiently, ready to lead the formation lap for the opening round of the Carrera Cup championship. It’ll be my job to drive a safe distance ahead of the safety car, show our 911 off on camera, and try not to stick it in the gravel trap live on ITV4.

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Great Britain’s Carrera Cup is the high-pressure proving ground for aspiring young drivers to make their mark and potentially springboard to an illustrious career: many Carrera alumni have gone on to glittering success in endurance racing, GTs, touring cars and beyond.

There are multiple Carrera Cup championships around the world, all using identical 911 GT3 Cup racing cars. As we discovered when we track-tested the GT3 Cup at Estoril in issue 319, it’s an incredible bit of kit: savagely fast, capable of serious cornering speeds, and a well-sorted but challenging car to extract the maximum from. It’s built around the same bodyshell as our long-termer and goes down the same production line at Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, although it packs a howling 4-litre naturally aspirated engine related to the 911 GT3 road car’s rather than the 3.8-litre twin-turbo unit in the back of our car.

Every two years, Porsche selects a driver aged between 16 and 24 for its hotly contested Junior scholarship programme. The 2024-25 Junior was James Wallis. He’s calm and collected when we speak to him ahead of the race. ‘About 70 drivers entered their CV; 12 were selected for an interview and four for a shoot-out at Silverstone,’ he explains. ‘I’m still doing my A-levels, so I used my headmaster for interview practice. This year it’s going to be hard to stand out but I want the race to be wet: it was tipping it down on the day of the shoot-out…’