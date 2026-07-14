Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Polestar 4 SUV spied – Porsche Macan EV and Tesla Model Y rival finally gets a back window

Polestar’s best-selling model is about to get a new variant, with what the Scandinavian company calls the ‘Estate’ version. Here it is testing

by: Ethan Jupp
14 Jul 2026
Polestar 4 SUV front8

Polestar is preparing a new version of its successful Porsche Macan EV-rivalling Polestar 4 SUV, which is for now only offered as a coupe variant. The new model will be what Polestar calls an ‘Estate’, calling back to its Volvo roots and its Scandinavian heritage. Really, though, it’s somewhere between Volvo’s old Cross Country estates and its full-on XC SUVs in terms of its stature on the road.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Seen here testing at the Nürburgring with light camouflage, the box-tail of the SUV body style is clear to see and, praise be, a proper rear window. One of the Polestar 4 Coupe’s most controversial facets was its lack of rear window, a body-coloured panel taking its place. 

Polestar got around the visibility and potentially claustrophobic feel by fitting an array of parking sensors and a reversing camera that consistently feeds a view out the back to a rear-view mirror screen. Meanwhile the back seat area is kept reasonably light and air through the use of an expansive panoramic glass roof. 

It’s possible that this is a feature that’s put off some buyers, along with the reduced perceived practicality of the coupe body style. This SUV variant will answer the concerns of those more conservative buyers when it goes on sale on September 2. It will also widen the Polestar 4 proposition by comparison to the still-rakish Porsche Macan EV and Tesla Model Y.

Polestar 4 SUV rear8

The SUV is expected to join the range with the same battery and powertrain lineup as the coupe, with a 268bhp rear-motor model and a 536bhp dual-motor model, both fed by a 94kWh (usable) battery. Being an SUV, it’s likely it’ll be a hair less slippery in terms of aero efficiency than the Coupe variant, negatively impacting range.

The Polestar 4 got off to a shaky start critically speaking, with a glitchy user interface, and suspension and steering that lacked polish. From a sales perspective however, it’s been a real success for Polestar, driving a doubling of Polestar’s sales volumes in the 2025 fiscal year. 

Polestar has worked to address the issues too, with the 2027 model year adding high-capacity passive dampers, new settings for the springs and anti-roll bars and new polyurethane bump stops, as well as tightening up the steering. The claim is that it’s both more dynamic and more comfortable to drive.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Polestar 4 review – a reason to ignore Tesla’s Model Y
Polestar 4
Reviews

Polestar 4 review – a reason to ignore Tesla’s Model Y

The Polestar 4 is a style and performance statement with more appeal than most in its segment, but it lacks the dynamic polish of some rivals and has …
26 Mar 2026
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Alpine A290 and Renault 5 get rally-style body kits from exhaust icon Milltek
Milltek Alpine A290
News

Alpine A290 and Renault 5 get rally-style body kits from exhaust icon Milltek

The A290 and R5 don’t have an exhaust to upgrade, so Milltek has turned to modifying the bodywork
10 Jul 2026
MST Mk1 Evo is an extreme Ford Escort road rally recreation
MST Mk1 Evo front
News

MST Mk1 Evo is an extreme Ford Escort road rally recreation

MST’s Mk1 Evo is a tarmac rally weapon that only vaguely resembles a Ford Escort
7 Jul 2026
The Honda NSX has made a brief return, courtesy of... Italy
Italdesign Honda NSX Tribute
News

The Honda NSX has made a brief return, courtesy of... Italy

With Honda's blessing Italdesign has created an ultra-limited tribute to the original NSX based on the bygone hybrid supercar, and we've had a first l…
11 Jul 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content