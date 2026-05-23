Back in the 2000s, the motoring landscape was a wondrous place, full of interest and appeal right across the spectrum, from city cars to supercars. We rediscovered this last year in our ‘Eras’ series when we attempted to represent the post-millennium decade with just six cars, an almost impossible task. Even if we’d allowed ourselves eight or even ten cars there would still have been trends and sub-genres that didn’t get the exposure they deserved, and here’s where we get to right one of those wrongs, celebrating one of the most unexpected but exciting phenomena of that time: the V8‑powered compact saloon.

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It’s a genre that looks even wilder in these days of downsizing, although, of course, that hasn’t gone so well for some, including Porsche – 718 Cayman, anyone? Anyone? And it’s gone even worse for AMG, which has finally conceded that you can’t replace generations of beloved, woofling V8s with a hybridised, turbocharged in-line four. In short, that you can’t deliver performance by numbers alone.

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That’s not an issue here. All of the upsized, naturally aspirated V8s of our quartet deliver over 400bhp with full-fat V8 character and flavour, yet each has its own distinct aural and motive signature. First to market in 2006 was Audi, slotting its new 4.2-litre V8 into the RS4 – this the engine that would also power the upcoming R8 supercar. Audi was followed in quick succession by BMW with the first V8-engined M3 road car and Mercedes, which shoehorned the AMG 6.2-litre V8 into the C‑class and gave us the AMG C63. The fever wasn’t confined to Germany though; Lexus joined the fray in 2008 with its first high-performance model, dropping a tweaked 5-litre V8 into the IS to create the IS F.

We did plenty of group tests back in the day but not one with these four together, partly because here in Europe the RS4 was quite short-lived as a saloon. As a consequence, the most relevant group test included – oddly, it seems now – the RS5 coupe, which had an even feistier, 444bhp version of the 4.2-litre V8. Despite this, the RS5 proved as short of talent as it was of doors, finishing well off the pace with just three evo stars. Meanwhile, the scrap for the podium places saw the Lexus finish third (4.5 stars) and a very tight contest for the top spot between the five-star M3 and C63 that went the BMW’s way, just. We rated the RS4 as a five-star car too, so this retrospective gathering promises to be a tight affair.