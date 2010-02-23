Driver’s note

‘The seats have decent support but in corners you slide on the slippery leather; the ride is unexpectedly robust at low speed, but at speed the damping is occasionally thuddingly wrong-footed.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large

Values and buying guide

Oddly for an upstart in a segment so hotly contested by such storied names as BMW, Mercedes and Audi, values have held relatively well for IS Fs over the years, perhaps due to how rare they are. It’s thought that fewer than 300 were sold in the UK over its six years on sale.

They dipped to the mid-teens a few years ago and leggier cars can still be had in the £10,000-£15000 range. Cars with 90,000 miles or less and good history are upwards of £17,000. Later cars carry a premium on account of their being a bit better and obviously, newer. A low-miles 2012 or 2013 car is still a £20,000-plus concern. By comparison to the equivalent Germans, their values are in lockstep with the Merc and appreciably behind the BMW and Audi.

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Compared to the E90 BMW M3, W204 Mercedes C63 AMG and B7 Audi RS4, these are relatively affordable to run and reliable. Nonetheless, there is an Achilles' heel. The coolant system. Water pumps were a known issue on early cars and all 2UR-GSE engines, whether in a 2008 IS F or a 2025 LC500, have the potential to spring a leak from the valley plate in the V of the engine, under the inlet manifold. It’s an expensive, 10-hour-plus job at a dealer but specialists are now well versed in the job.

Expenses I’ve suffered with include a new crank pulley, new shims for the camshafts to remediate an annoying (but it turns out, not terminal) ticking and a few key batteries. Oh, and plenty of tyres, brake consumables and servicing.

Check the MOT history of your chosen car, the life in the tyres and brakes, that the gearbox is shifting as it should and that servicing has been diligent – every year or 5000 miles. These cars are surprisingly resilient to abuse on track but more oil changes for the engine and gearbox are a must if used as such regularly.

Specifications