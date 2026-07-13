By comparison to a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, the Cobra couldn’t be more different. Where the Mercedes broke new ground to exemplify what would now be termed a full OEM approach to building a world-beating road car, the Cobra sprang from US hot-rod culture. Created to win races and put noses out of joint, it excelled at both.

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The ’60s saw a radical shift in sports car design, with Ferrari and Ford building mid-engined race cars to compete at Le Mans. Just as Cooper revolutionised Grand Prix racing by placing the engine behind the driver, so the 250 P – Ferrari’s first mid-engined car – and 250 LM, along with Ford’s GT, pioneered mid-engined design in endurance racing.

The switch wasn’t as complete as in single-seater racing, and it would take the rest of the decade for this technology to transfer to road car design, but the advantages of a low frontal area and centred mass were undeniable. When the 250 P won Le Mans at its first and only attempt in 1963, not only was it the first mid-engined car to do so but it began a mid-engined winning streak that remains unbroken to this day.

AC Cobra in detail

Though it appeared just a year before Ferrari’s mid-engined revolution, the Cobra sprang from simpler times. In seeking to combine the lightweight build and dynamic prowess of the best European sports cars with the blood-and-guts power of a large-capacity home-grown American V8, retired Texan racing driver Carroll Shelby paired the pretty but underpowered AC Ace with a small-block Ford V8, initially in 260 cu in (4.3-litre) for the MkI and then 289 cu in (4.7-litre) capacity for the MkII.

It made an immediate impact. When American magazine Road & Track tested the first 260 cu in prototype in the summer of 1962, it hit 60mph in 4.2sec, 100mph in 10.8sec and topped 150mph. This was big-league performance that immediately captured the imaginations of press, public and racers alike.